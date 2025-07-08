Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo swoons over King Charles' garden

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has made it clear that he's a big fan of King Charles' garden at Sandringham with a public declaration of love. He doubled tapped to add a like on one of Sandringham’s latest Instagram posts - a picture of an impeccably pruned, beautifully landscaped garden outside the main building.

Edoardo has a keen eye for detail as he's an interior design pro who heads up Banda Property, an architecture, project management and design company, so we're sure his praise goes a long way in royal circles.

The father-of-three chose not to leave a comment underneath the image, but others couldn’t resist. Many agreed the picture was "beautiful" and one fan remarked: "Just saw that in June and took the same picture. King Charles is a great gardener and lover of natural beauty."

Although not specified by the team, the image appears to be of the topiary garden, which is an outdoor space that Charles commissioned to be created after he took over his late mother's reign.



Garden makeover

Charles overhauled the garden

The mammoth project took four months to complete and included almost 10,000 plants being added to the area. While it may just seem like a beautiful makeover, there was actually a reason behind Charles spearheading the project - and it's an eco one.

When the monarch first announced the plans, a statement on his behalf read: "In recent years, with changing weather patterns the current expanse of lawn has been affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall.

"The newly developed garden will introduce new species that are more robust, hardy and better able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns."

Welcoming visitors

© Photo: Getty Images Visitors love the beauty of Sandringham

Sandringham House and its glorious gardens are open through the summer, until 10 October. Tickets start from £25 when booked online.

One Google review read: "Thoroughly enjoyed our visit, you see only 8 rooms or so, but they are lovely, and Sandringham has a charmingly homely feel inside. The guides, as ever in royal properties, are stellar - immensely knowledgeable, but fun and at ease. The house itself is majestic, the gardens beautiful. A real highlight is seeing the Sandringham church, familiar to us as the one we see the royals walking to on Christmas Day."

Some visitors have raised issue with the price of a ticket and queried the trouble with parking, but overall, the experience at Sandringham has been awarded a very respectable 4.3 stars.