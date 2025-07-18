King Charles' 'paradise' Balmoral Castle with 50,000-acre fairytale grounds - tour inside

Balmoral Castle and its surrounding estate have become synonymous with royal summertime as a place where the family retreats to have some downtime. It was once coined as Queen Elizabeth II's "happy place", and Queen Victoria called it "a paradise in the Highlands." Now, King Charles has taken on the extra-special residence.

What has King Charles changed since inheriting Balmoral Castle?

Balmoral is privately owned, and not owned by the Crown Estate, but when King Charles inherited the spectacular property from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, he decided to do something no monarch had done before – open it to the public. After success in 2024, Charles opened the doors once more in the summer of 2025.

© Getty Charles decided to open the castle to members of the public

The official announcement in 2024 read: "We are once again delighted to offer exclusive private tours, guided by our experienced team. Journey through history, from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s purchase of the Balmoral Estate to the present day. You’ll have the rare opportunity to view a selection of rooms within the Castle that are still used by Their Majesties The King and Queen, as well as other members of the Royal Family."

© Alamy Stock Photo The sprawling estate The Balmoral Estate covers around 50,000 acres and has the most amazing views of stunning Scottish countryside. Outdoor pursuits are plentiful here and the royals use it for hiking, horse riding and fishing.



Prince Phillip's legacy It has been reported that the late Prince Phillip once took a bulldozer to a garden at Balmoral in one of the many bids to make his mark on the property. He is pictured here alongside Queen Elizabeth II in 1972. It shows them in a field with long grass and yellow flowers with Highland Cattle and a stone building behind them.



The kitchen garden crops Another legacy left at the property by Prince Phillip is in the large kitchen garden, which is still harvested between August and October during the royal family's summer holiday. He also added a vegetable patch adjoining Queen Mary's flower garden and a water garden to the southwest of the castle.



Glorious glasshouses There is a range of Victorian glasshouses and a large conservatory within the beautiful gardens, which display flowering pot plants throughout the year.



The Garden Cottage This Garden Cottage sits within the grounds of Balmoral and was used at times by Queen Victoria for taking her breakfast and writing diaries. The monarch famously called Balmoral a "paradise in the Highlands" and wrote in her diary: "All seemed to breathe freedom and peace, and to make one forget the world and its sad turmoils."



© Getty Images The Drawing Room Just days before she passed away, Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in the castle's grand drawing room. The space features two mint green sofas and matching curtains can be observed in the mirror, framing the window. A marble fireplace is a focal point with a traditional log fire and large gold-framed paintings hanging on either side.

A throwback photo An archived image from 1976 shows that the room's decor has stood the test of time, with the same covered sofa and general overall style.



© Photo: Getty Images The Library In a World Book Day post, shared by Buckingham Palace, the library of Balmoral Castle was revealed, and in this 1976 photograph, the extensive collection of books was revealed. The room features wooden bookshelves, an ornate desk and a statement patterned sofa.

A royal study A photo taken in 1972 revealed the then-Queen's study featuring tartan carpets, floral curtains and a wooden desk that sat in a bay window. It is unknown if King Charles uses this place to work now he is the monarch.

