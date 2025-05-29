King Charles' controversial feature at beloved Scottish home that's set to raise eyebrows

King Charles III has made a rather significant change to the monarchy's public image, especially through opening up more of the royal residencies to the public.

After how successful last year's tours were, it's no surprise that the King and Queen Camilla are allowing visitors inside their Highland home once more.

As the summer dates approach, the residence has been sharing more and more glimpses of the castle's interiors on social media – but one feature at Balmoral might be quite divisive amongst royal fans.

In a brand new picture shared to Instagram by the official Balmoral Castle account, followers were treated with a look inside one of the residence's dining rooms, which features an incredibly surprising ornament as its centrepiece.

Hanging from the ceiling is a remarkable statement piece: an antler chandelier, which seems rather surprising given King Charles' impassioned animal rights advocacy, though it is impossible to say for sure whether or not it's real.

Rachel Avery, Homes Editor at HELLO!, shared her insight on the piece, stating: "Historic stately homes often have real animal decor including deer antlers so there's a chance that this feature in Balmoral is an antique piece."

The interiors expert added: "As Charles is a patron of the RSPCA, the topic of animal cruelty is close to his heart, so if this is a new addition, it's likely to be a replica rather than the real deal."

King Charles' changes at Balmoral Castle

Permitting visitors to take a look around the breathtaking interiors of Balmoral Castle is a major change for the royal family.

© Getty King Charles III opened Balmoral to the public for the first time last year

Though the grounds are open between Tuesday 1 April and Sunday 10 August, guests can also explore inside the castle in June and July, even including the rooms that the British royal family use today.

Tickets for the interior castle tour cost £110 per person, while for £170, visitors can enjoy an afternoon tea fit for a royal, which includes savoury and sweet treats such as Balmoral Estate venison sausage rolls, cucumber, cream cheese and black truffle sandwiches, and chocolate salted caramel canelés.

© Alamy Stock Image King Charles III has continued the tradition of hosting the royals at Balmoral in August

After the late Queen Elizabeth II died at the castle in 2022, King Charles has continued the tradition of hosting the royals at the estate for their summer break, hence why the grounds close again in early August.