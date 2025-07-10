King Charles and Queen Camilla’s pastel blue Birkhall is a Scottish sanctuary

King Charles III hasn't slowed down since his cancer diagnosis, throwing himself into royal engagements as normal, but sometimes the 76-year-old requires true downtime, and one of the sanctuaries he choses to do this at is his beloved home, Birkhall. It is located on the egde of the Balmoral estate and is, therefore, surrounded by stunning scenery like the Scottish rolling hills and Lochnagar Mountain in the background.
It was one of the properties, along with Clarence House, that Charles inherited after the death of his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and so it holds a lot of significance for the royal. From its striking duck egg blue porch through to the humble living quarters, take a look around...
Honeymoon worthy
Proving just how much the royal couple love the surroundings, they even chose to honeymoon here after their 2005 wedding. To this day, they return to Birkhall each year to celebrate their anniversary!
The property's exterior
The front of the house is a postcard-worthy set-up with pastel blue porch and matching windows, climbing plants up the walls and a traditional cottage feel.
A photo released for their 15th wedding anniversary managed to showcase the true size of their mammoth porch. The couple sat on a wooden seat and cuddled up to their two Jack Russell terriers Bluebell and Beth. Beth sadly died in 2024.
Charles and Camilla are pictured here outside of their beautiful coloured door. The grand entance is truly unique and it is a location that is rarely seen but this was shot during the 'clap for carers' weekly event amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The grounds
Charles is seen here alongside his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and they are standing on the iconic sloped lawn. This image also shows just how big the property is with its multiple windows.
Charles' fondness for the estate's garden, crafted by his grandmother, reveals a deep personal connection and a desire to maintain its legacy.
"It is such a special place, particularly because it was made by my grandmother. It is a childhood garden, and all I’ve done, really, is enhance it a bit," he has said.
The wendy house
Queen Camilla has previously delivered a video message from a very unique building on site - a wendy house! The heather-thatched house was originally built on the Scottish estate in 1935 for Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret and has been enjoyed by many royal children since.
Temporary home office
The royal family have previously shared a photo of the King Charles' temporary home office set-up, inside one of the living rooms in the property.
The room is modest in size and has plenty of homely additions like lamps, flowers and photographs. Among the many frames in the shot is a picture of Charles and wife Camilla on their wedding day.
