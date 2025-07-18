Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forced to call upon famous neighbour for urgent 'problem'
Meghan looking up at harry looking serious© Getty

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito near a chat show legend

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are surrounded by the rich and famous amid their life in California, but it is a certain A-list neighbour who recently came to their rescue after running into a problem at their $29 million home.

During an appearance on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, TV legend Oprah Winfrey answered a question regarding whether she would accept ducklings as a gift.

"I'd run them straight over to the Sussexes," she joked, before relaying an anecdote from the Easter weekend where she ran to Harry and Meghan's aid.

Meghan Markle sat with Oprah Winfrey© ITV
Oprah Winfrey came to the rescue

"I get a call from Harry, Prince Harry, on Easter Saturday, and he says, "Sorry to bother you, O, but we have a duck problem here'," Oprah recalled, imitating the prince's English accent.

The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito home© Archewell
The family have a large garden

'A duck had come into their yard and laid their eggs and had these chicks…Our pond is a stream, we don’t have a pond, so can we bring the ducks over to your pond?"'

Oprah added that she told Harry to wait until her friend, and fellow TV legend, Gayle King, came round with her grandchildren to meet the sweet ducklings, but Harry insisted he bring them over straight away. 

A photo of Meghan Markle wearing cream and sitting in her colourful garden with her dog Mia © Meghan markle
Meghan's garden couldn't cater for the ducks

The scene descended into chaos when the mother duck flew out of the box Harry had transported her to Oprah's house in. "We're chasing the mama duck who is in the front yard and has flown to the other side. We’ve got her ducks. Harry's running after, Meghan gets out, she's running after, chasing the mom and trying to get her to come back to her ducks," the chat show host veteran remembered.

Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito

When you know that Oprah is one of Harry and Meghan's neighbours, it is no surprise that their home is an impressive one. Their luxury pad in the Montecito area of Santa Barbara is valued at an estimated $29 million and features a tennis court, Japanese tea room, and wine cellar.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mansion in California© Giggster
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mansion in California has a large pool

The property, a Mediterranean-style house covering nearly 19,000 square feet, also boasts a terrace leading out from one of the house's nine bedrooms, as well as 16 bathrooms, and a tiered rose garden outside.

prince harry meghan guest at dining table © Netflix
Their home has a Mediterranean feel

World's away from the UK

Their home is poles apart from their newlywed home, Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Interior designer Tommy Kebbson of Kebbson & Co, previously unpacked their decor choices at their first home for HELLO!, particularly their kitchen, which featured checkered tile flooring.

Meghan smiling at Harry at the altar© Getty
Harry and Meghan lived on the grounds of Kensington Palace

"I think it’s really warming to see them embrace such a sweet and practical kitchen," he said.

Nottingham Cottage kitchen with black and white tiled floor and dog bowls© Netflix
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kitchen at their first home Nottingham Cottage was surprisingly simple and small

"I think their colour choice is lovely and timeless, it really speaks to a timeless English heritage combination and minimalist American."

