Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forced to call upon famous neighbour for urgent 'problem'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are surrounded by the rich and famous amid their life in California, but it is a certain A-list neighbour who recently came to their rescue after running into a problem at their $29 million home.

During an appearance on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, TV legend Oprah Winfrey answered a question regarding whether she would accept ducklings as a gift.

"I'd run them straight over to the Sussexes," she joked, before relaying an anecdote from the Easter weekend where she ran to Harry and Meghan's aid.

© ITV Oprah Winfrey came to the rescue

"I get a call from Harry, Prince Harry, on Easter Saturday, and he says, "Sorry to bother you, O, but we have a duck problem here'," Oprah recalled, imitating the prince's English accent.

© Archewell The family have a large garden

'A duck had come into their yard and laid their eggs and had these chicks…Our pond is a stream, we don’t have a pond, so can we bring the ducks over to your pond?"'

Oprah added that she told Harry to wait until her friend, and fellow TV legend, Gayle King, came round with her grandchildren to meet the sweet ducklings, but Harry insisted he bring them over straight away.

© Meghan markle Meghan's garden couldn't cater for the ducks

The scene descended into chaos when the mother duck flew out of the box Harry had transported her to Oprah's house in. "We're chasing the mama duck who is in the front yard and has flown to the other side. We’ve got her ducks. Harry's running after, Meghan gets out, she's running after, chasing the mom and trying to get her to come back to her ducks," the chat show host veteran remembered.

Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito

When you know that Oprah is one of Harry and Meghan's neighbours, it is no surprise that their home is an impressive one. Their luxury pad in the Montecito area of Santa Barbara is valued at an estimated $29 million and features a tennis court, Japanese tea room, and wine cellar.

© Giggster Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mansion in California has a large pool

The property, a Mediterranean-style house covering nearly 19,000 square feet, also boasts a terrace leading out from one of the house's nine bedrooms, as well as 16 bathrooms, and a tiered rose garden outside.

© Netflix Their home has a Mediterranean feel

World's away from the UK

Their home is poles apart from their newlywed home, Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Interior designer Tommy Kebbson of Kebbson & Co, previously unpacked their decor choices at their first home for HELLO!, particularly their kitchen, which featured checkered tile flooring.

© Getty Harry and Meghan lived on the grounds of Kensington Palace

"I think it’s really warming to see them embrace such a sweet and practical kitchen," he said.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kitchen at their first home Nottingham Cottage was surprisingly simple and small

"I think their colour choice is lovely and timeless, it really speaks to a timeless English heritage combination and minimalist American."

LISTEN: How the royals hosted Macron in style