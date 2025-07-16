Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned over 'nightmare' issue at $29m home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fled the UK in 2020 and have set up their dream life stateside in Montecito. They have a sprawling $29 million estate with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and it looks picture perfect, but they are being warned that it could be in for "serious damage".

Rebecca Bebbington, personal finance expert at NetVoucherCodes has revealed the top 10 summer nightmares that could cost homeowners thousands, and climbing ivy features on the list. Prince Harry and Meghan's mansion is covered in the stuff, which gives it a postcard-worthy façade, but could be doing hidden damage.

"Ivy might make your home look quaint and countryside-chic, but it's no friend to your property," warns Rebecca. She explains: "It clings to mortar, works its way under tiles, and traps moisture against the walls, which can cause serious damage over time."

Their property is covered in ivy

"Once it gets into roof voids or cavities, you could be looking at a bill of £2,000 to £8,000 for removal and repairs," she points out – and that's an estimation for a normal-sized property – not a mammoth mansion!

How should homeowners tackle the spread? Rebecca says: "Keep ivy trimmed well below roof level and don’t let it spread across multiple walls. If it's already made itself at home, get advice from a specialist on how to remove it safely without damaging your structure."

The Sussexes' home is officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock and it is located in the popular enclave of Montecito. Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston are among the A-listers who also live in the area.

The exterior view of the back of their home

They instantly fell in love with the property and Meghan told The Cut: "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Amazing video footage of the property has been shared on YouTube by Luxury Homes, featuring sweeping drone footage of the house and its sprawling estate – including the unique Japanese tea room.



Harry and Meghan's Japanese tea house

The couple chose to let cameras into their home for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan and since Meghan's launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, the family have shared more looks inside their grand home.

The gorgeous grounds

The garden is most definitely the crowning glory of the couple's home. The family's plot stretches for 7.38 acres and includes a playpark, outdoor swimming pool, kitchen garden and an abundance of fruit trees.

© Instagram / @meghan Archie and Lilibet shared a sweet moment with their mother in the garden

The Sussexes love to spend lots of time outdoors and we've seen Archie and Lilibet helping in the garden, feeding the chickens and picking flowers.