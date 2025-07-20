Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $29m home looks like a Roman palace from unseen angle

It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Mediterranean-inspired home is worlds away from their newlywed cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds, but an unseen angle of their Montecito pad has it looking like a Roman palace.

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle's close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen took to social media to share a glimpse of her Fourth of July celebrations spent with the Sussexes. Meghan, 43, is seen in a blue and white Farm Rio halterneck top and skirt while holding a homemade cocktail.

In the background, the arches that separate the indoor from the outdoor of the incredible $29 million home she shares with Prince Harry and their two children looked straight from a historic Roman property.

The storybook element of Meghan's garden was elevated by the leaves, which twisted around the arches. "Here's to freedom, to friendship, and to finding moments of joy wherever we can," Kelly captioned the post.

"Grateful for this day, this sunshine, and this perfectly chilled cocktail. Thank you sweet M! Wishing everyone a safe, sparkly, and love-filled Fourth of July."

Meghan Markle's pristine garden

© Instagram Meghan Markle tends to a rose in their garden with her daughter Lilibet

Meghan's garden is full of beautiful features, including a lawn, a koi pond, a chicken coop (nicknamed 'Archie's Chick Inn'), and a play area for the kids.

© Instagram Meghan Markle showed off her glorious $6K garden chairs

Their garden also has a personal anecdote attached to it. During a 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed: "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it’s us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"

© Meghan markle Meghan Markle's garden is so beautifully colouful

The space certainly speaks to the couple's energy as a duo. "Meghan's Montecito home features expansive, curated lawns and rose gardens with a traditional yet relaxed aesthetic," Kunal Trehan, interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors, told HELLO! previously.

Harry and Meghan's pad: The highlights

© Instagram The Duchess of Sussex's kitchen at her Montecito home has a stylish hanging utensil display

Elsewhere, the home, which the Sussexes purchased in 2020, reportedly features nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and a separate guesthouse.

How incredible is their bedroom terrace?

Nicknamed Chateau of Riven Rock, the property also offers a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a wine cellar, as well as a library, gym, and, for the kids, a games room.