Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forced to leave behind '£50k asset' at Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially moved out of the Grade-II listed home

Buckingham Palace have confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially vacated Frogmore Cottage on King Charles' Windsor estate.

Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: "We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess have repaid the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

Prince Harry and Meghan were forced to remove their belongings from their former home after King Charles reportedly handed them an eviction notice following Harry's memoir, Spare, being published.

Prince Harry and Meghan will have removed all personal items from the five-bedroom, four-bathroom Grade II listed house and arranged shipment to their £11m property in Santa Barbara - but there is one asset the couple were forced to leave behind.

Frogmore Cottage looks out onto Frogmore House lake

The royals only spent six months in the property before announcing their departure from royal life. Prior to their exit, the Sussexes spent £2.4 million renovating Frogmore Cottage into a four-bedroom-and-nursery property ahead of welcoming their son, Archie Harrison.

According to The Sun, part of Harry and Meghan's extensive renovations included the installation of an 'eco-boiler' which supplies endless hot water and low-carbon heat. The royals would have been forced to part ways with the high-tech, planet-friendly equipment which is estimated to have cost up to £50,000.

The cottage has a beautiful cooking space

Royal fans were given glimpses inside Frogmore Cottage for the very first time in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, with Meghan seen painting her nails in the kitchen and the couple seen sharing a kiss while she perches on a kitchen worktop.

© Netflix Archie spent the first few months of his life in Windsor at Frogmore Cottage

It marked the first time personal photographs inside a royal property had been shared with the public.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan shared several personal family photos in their documentary

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan stayed at Frogmore Cottage together was during the summer of 2022; they were in residence there for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The couple celebrated their daughter Lilibet's first birthday at the same time.

© Netflix The Sussexes share a kiss at Forgmore Cottage

It is understood that Prince Harry stayed at the Windsor-based property for the final time over the course of his High Court trials in London earlier this year.