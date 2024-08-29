Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore home was too small for Prince William and Princess Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home at Frogmore Cottage is worlds away from their current luxury pad in Montecito.

It is where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived in their newlywed phase after having been gifted the bolthole by the late Queen upon their wedding in 2018.

© PA Images The couple previously lived at Frogmore Cottage

Frogmore Cottage, though not to be sniffed at, is one of the smaller royal properties on the Windsor Home Park estate and has had many past royal occupants.

© Shutterstock The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales live at the nearby Adelaide Cottage with their three children - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis. However, it has been reported that the future king and queen weren't able to accept the home ahead of the Sussexes as it was too small for their family of five.

Their current 19th-century abode at Adelaide Cottage features four bedrooms, including a master bedroom with gilded dolphins and ropes from the former royal yacht on the ceiling.

© Samir Hussein Harry and Meghan have since vacated Frogmore

The Waleses' country retreat at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk is an even grander affair. The Georgian property, with an impressive exterior featuring 13 bay windows, boasts 10 bedrooms, a tennis court, and an outdoor pool.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

Prince Harry and Meghan's life at Frogmore

Despite Harry and Meghan stepping down from senior royal duties during their residency at Frogmore, the Duke of Sussex has revealed that the cosy rural home holds special memories for the couple.

Prince William's brother reflected on moving into their picturesque Windsorian home in his memoir, Spare.

"Frogmore was ready. We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there," the royal dad of two penned.

© Getty William and Kate live at Adelaide Cottage

"We couldn’t wait to wake up in the morning, go for a long walk in the gardens, check in with the swans. Especially grumpy Steve. We met the Queen’s gardeners, got to know their names and the names of all the flowers. They were thrilled at how much we appreciated, and praised, their artistry."

© Getty The Sussex engagement photos were shot at the neighbouring Frogmore House

The estate also holds sentimental ties for the pair as they shot their engagement photos at the neighbouring Frogmore House and it is where they lived during Meghan's pregnancy with Archie and throughout the first months of his life.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan live with their children in Montecito

The couple shared a rare insight into their gorgeous garden at Frogmore in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, as well as their modern kitchen.

© Netflix Harry's garden featured in his Netflix documentary

Though when Frogmore was built under the orders of Queen Charlotte in 1801 it had 10 bedrooms, during the Sussexes' occupancy, it had five with an orangery and a vegetable garden.

© Netflix The couple's kitchen was down to earth

The parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet previously lived at Harry's residence at Nottingham Cottage, in Kensington Palace.