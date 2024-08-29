Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore home that's too small for Prince William and Kate Middleton
Subscribe
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore home that's too small for Prince William and Kate Middleton
harry and Meghan and william and kate outside Frogmore© Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore home was too small for Prince William and Princess Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home at Frogmore Cottage is worlds away from their current luxury pad in Montecito.

It is where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived in their newlywed phase after having been gifted the bolthole by the late Queen upon their wedding in 2018. 

A picture of Frogmore Cottage© PA Images
The couple previously lived at Frogmore Cottage

Frogmore Cottage, though not to be sniffed at, is one of the smaller royal properties on the Windsor Home Park estate and has had many past royal occupants.

Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales© Shutterstock
The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales live at the nearby Adelaide Cottage with their three children - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis. However, it has been reported that the future king and queen weren't able to accept the home ahead of the Sussexes as it was too small for their family of five.

Their current 19th-century abode at Adelaide Cottage features four bedrooms, including a master bedroom with gilded dolphins and ropes from the former royal yacht on the ceiling.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a sunken garden in Kensington Palace© Samir Hussein
Harry and Meghan have since vacated Frogmore

The Waleses' country retreat at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk is an even grander affair. The Georgian property, with an impressive exterior featuring 13 bay windows, boasts 10 bedrooms, a tennis court, and an outdoor pool.

Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate© Max Mumby/Indigo
Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

Prince Harry and Meghan's life at Frogmore

Despite Harry and Meghan stepping down from senior royal duties during their residency at Frogmore, the Duke of Sussex has revealed that the cosy rural home holds special memories for the couple. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeThe Royal Residences: A Look Inside

Prince William's brother reflected on moving into their picturesque Windsorian home in his memoir, Spare.

"Frogmore was ready. We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there," the royal dad of two penned. 

William and Kate in Scotland © Getty
William and Kate live at Adelaide Cottage

"We couldn’t wait to wake up in the morning, go for a long walk in the gardens, check in with the swans. Especially grumpy Steve. We met the Queen’s gardeners, got to know their names and the names of all the flowers. They were thrilled at how much we appreciated, and praised, their artistry."

Frogmore House, Windsor© Getty
The Sussex engagement photos were shot at the neighbouring Frogmore House

The estate also holds sentimental ties for the pair as they shot their engagement photos at the neighbouring Frogmore House and it is where they lived during Meghan's pregnancy with Archie and throughout the first months of his life.

Prince Harry and Meghan with their children© Netflix
Prince Harry and Meghan live with their children in Montecito

The couple shared a rare insight into their gorgeous garden at Frogmore in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, as well as their modern kitchen.

Harry in garden © Netflix
Harry's garden featured in his Netflix documentary

Though when Frogmore was built under the orders of Queen Charlotte in 1801 it had 10 bedrooms, during the Sussexes' occupancy, it had five with an orangery and a vegetable garden.

harry and meghan in kitchen© Netflix
The couple's kitchen was down to earth

DISCOVER:  Meghan Markle's California-style living room at cosy Frogmore Cottage is not what you'd expect

The parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet previously lived at Harry's residence at Nottingham Cottage, in Kensington Palace.

Norway royal wedding special offer

Martha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett pose for exclusive pre-wedding shoot with HELLO!

HELLO!'s biggest royal fans over at The HELLO! Royal Club are set to receive exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the royal wedding of the year this Saturday, including that most intimate of wedding staples: the first dance. Don't want to miss out on Princess Martha Louise's  big day? Then why not take advantage of our Norway royal wedding special offer: become a paid member of the club before this Sunday and get a celebratory 20% off annual membership.

In addition to this exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, you will open up a slew of other benefits including:

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from our royal editor Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)
  • *Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

There's 'Norway' you will want to miss out...

You can claim our Norway royal wedding special here. See you in the club, royal fans! 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More