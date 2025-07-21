Fiona Bruce's fears over 'constant risk' at £4m party home

Fiona Bruce has been a familiar face on the BBC's roster of presenters for over 30 years now. As the face of Antiques Roadshow, the News at Ten, and, in more recent years, Question Time, the 60-year-old broadcaster is instantly recognisable.

So it's perhaps not surprising that her long-standing career at the BBC has afforded her a generous salary. This week, it was reported that Fiona had topped the list of highest-paid TV presenters.

Deadline reported that the BBC's Annual Report placed Fiona and Nick Robinson, who fronts Radio 4's Today Show, at the top of its highest paid faces at the corporation. It came after disgraced Huw Edwards' departure last year after pleading guilty to making indecent images of children.

The report indicates that both Fiona and Nick earned as much as £415,000 in the year to March 2025 after receiving annual increases in their salary.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Fiona Bruce is a recognisable face on TV screens

Away from her lucrative career, Fiona lives in a generously-sized property in the affluent area of Belsize Park in North London.

She lives there with her husband, Nigel Sharrocks and their two grown-up children, Sam, 27, and Mia, 23, where they enjoy a quiet life in the leafy suburb, but the house has faced some setbacks over the years.

Fiona Bruce's £4m home at risk of 'constant' flooding

It was previously reported that the broadcaster was facing an ordeal after building plans proposed by the local council threatened her house and garden.

Camden Council had announced plans to knock down a building, located at the end of her garden, in favour of building a block of luxury flats. However, Fiona and other local residents were left unimpressed with the proposal.

© Getty Images Aerial view of housing in Belsize Park and Primrose Hill, London, close to where Fiona Bruce lives

Fiona wrote a letter to the council in which she said her house and garden would be at "constant risk" of flooding due to the nature of the building work taking place at the end of her property.

The letter, according to The Express, Fiona explained: "In the winter, my lawn is badly affected by flooding as it is. Plants have died because they are too long submerged underwater.

"Any increase in flooding from a building situated higher up the hill above me would render my garden unusable in anything but the most prolonged dry spell."

In April, it was reported that Fiona and other concerned neighbours had won their appeal.

© Getty Fiona with her daughter Mia pictured in 2023. The Question Time presenter also shares a son named Sam with her husband, Nigel Sharrocks

Fiona Bruce's family home is a party pad for their friends and family

Meanwhile, Fiona has also opened up about how her house is a hub of joy and partying for when friends and family pay a visit.

Appearing on a previous episode of Room 101, she shared that she loves having people over for dance parties in her trendy pad.

© BBC Fiona Bruce is best-known for her long-running stint on the Antiques Roadshow

"Parties where nobody dances are boring. There's nothing worse, I think, when you get invited around, people start having a few drinks, there's great music, and people just stay put," she said.

"For me, if people come round to the house and we have dinner or drinks even, and it doesn't end with a bit of dancing, even if it's just dancing in the kitchen, it's not a success."