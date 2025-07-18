Pink's 2 lookalike children beam with joy in celebratory family photo from multi-million dollar backyard

Pink marked a very special day in her family on July 17, as her husband Carey Hart turned 50.

The milestone birthday saw the award-winning singer pay a heartfelt tribute to the off-road truck racer on social media, posting a rare photo featuring both of her children on Carey's special day.

The photo saw Carey and their children Willow, 14, and Jameson, eight, sitting outside in their backyard at the family's 200-acre ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

© Instagram Pink and Carey Hart's two children Willow and Jameson at home with their dad on his birthday

Both Willow and Jameson were all smiles as they sat either side of their famous dad, with a tray filled with donuts in front of them.

In the caption, Pink wrote: "Happy birthday @hartluck just thought the world needed 50 more reasons." The star shared several more pictures on the reel, featuring the pages of notes she had written for Carey, focusing on 50 great things about him.

Pink shared the list of 50 things she loves about Carey

These included "you make your kids feel loved," "you are a very creative person who knows how to self start," and "even when you're in pain, you try to smile through it".

The family are incredibly close and while Pink and Carey are conscious of their children's privacy, they occasionally share updates and photos on social media.

Since 2013, they have been living in their current property, which was purchased for $12million.

© Instagram Carey with daughter Willow

Pink previously opened up about their home to Santa Barbara Independent, saying: "All in all, this is the best that this property has looked since we got here. We've put a lot of heart and soul into this place."

Carey and Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, are incredibly hands-on parents and Pink previously opened up about an emotional conversation she had with Willow, making it clear the kids will always be their number one priority over their careers.

© Getty Images Pink and Carey are devoted parents

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the mother-of-two spoke about a chat they had when she was on tour, which was hard for her daughter as she wanted her mom at home.

"Willow and I talk about almost everything — we have a great relationship, and I told her, I said, 'I know you have things that you want to do.'" The star added that she told her daughter that while her career meant a lot to her, "that doesn't mean that it means more than your childhood, or what you mean to me."

She went on to tell Willow: "'I'll walk away tomorrow. If that's what you want, I'll walk away tomorrow. But this time, it means that we're going to have to miss each other a little bit occasionally.' And I've never been away from them."