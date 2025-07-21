Jamie and Jools Oliver confuse fans with £6m home photo straight out of Pirates of the Caribbean

Jamie and Jools Oliver are adored among their fanbase, but the couple left many sufficiently confused with their latest photo.

The TV chef, 50, who is a dad to five children, Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River, took to their Instagram to post a sweet snap alongside his wife of 25 years, 50, as they stood on the patio just outside their enormous kitchen, but many were questioning why Jamie was dressed in costume.

"Just me in my casual weekend attire, nothing to see here hahaha," wrote Jamie, who was dressed head to toe in full pirate gear. Jools, dressed casually in a blue T-shirt and brown shorts, was laughing in the photo, proving that the couple's relationship is still full of love, laughter and joy.

Fans flooded the comments section with laughing-face emojis while some were wondering what the celebrity chef and author was up to. "Were you in Hastings?" asked one follower, as another questioned: "What is happening here?"

Others were delighted by the snap, with one joking: "Jamie Sparrow," and another quipping: "Original Pirate Material".

© Instagram Jamie and Jools Oliver posed on their kitchen patio for a photo and fans were baffled by the TV chef's costume

Jamie and Jools' kitchen fit for a professional

Given Jamie's long-standing credentials as one of the UK's most beloved chefs, it's no surprise that his kitchen is impressive.

From the photo, we can see a peek inside their kitchen, which leads straight out onto the patio of their garden, making for a seamless transition from inside to out.

© Instagram Jamie previosly posted this photo of his lookalike sons, Buddy and River sitting at their kitchen table

This is no doubt perfect for when the family dine al fresco, and can easily prepare delicious dishes before bringing them outside to enjoy.

Inside, the kitchen appears to have stone tiles just inside the large white wood and glass-framed doors, before eventually leading onto laminate flooring.

We can also spot plenty of surfaces full of various crockery and cooking tools. One element of their kitchen which is super trendy is their knife board on the wall.

© Instagram The Oliver family kitchen has so many cool features, including a functional and stylish knife board, plenty of shelving and wooden surfaces

The feature is a sheet of magnetic material with the knives stuck on by their blades. It looks stylish, but also serves practicality since it means that the cooking tools are high up and away from little hands.

The kitchen is also a mixture of stone walls and light blue wooden panelling, adding colour and texture to the whole space.

Jamie and Jools look more than comfortable in their gorgeous property that they've called home for five years now. Prior to their current abode, the large family were residing in a property in the capital.

© Instagram Buddy Oliver sits in the kitchen at their Essex home which leads straight out into the garden

The reasons behind the big move were, he said, intimate but kept private. "No one really knows why I bought this house," he told The Times, adding: "I don't feel ready to share yet… But if I was just being media savvy, I wouldn't have moved there when everything was going wrong.

"To have come from where I was born to that house that's only had three families owning it in 600 years, for me as a kid that went through special needs in school, it's social mobility."