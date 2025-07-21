Ellen DeGeneres reveals the real reason she left the US and why she's settled in the Cotswolds

Ellen DeGeneres has found her new happy place. After decades of fame in front of the camera and years of making audiences laugh on daytime television, the comedian has traded Hollywood for the rolling hills of the English countryside.

In a candid conversation at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham this weekend, Ellen, 67, opened up about her surprising decision to leave the United States and settle in the Cotswolds with her wife Portia de Rossi, 52.

Sitting down with broadcaster Richard Bacon, Ellen shared rare insight into her peaceful new life and the political decision that ultimately led to their move.

"We got here the day before the election," Ellen revealed, referencing Donald Trump’s win."“We woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we’re like, 'We’re staying here.'"

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres captured feeding her new sheep on the lawn of her Cotswolds home, shared on Instagram

That one moment, Ellen says, was a turning point. Having faced intense scrutiny following the controversy that surrounded her former talk show, and growing increasingly concerned about the direction of US politics, she and Portia made a life-changing decision. England, with its green pastures and quiet charm, quickly felt like home.

"It’s absolutely beautiful," she told the audience. "We’re just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture, everything you see is charming and it’s just a simpler way of life. It’s clean. Everything here is just better, the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here."

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres was filmed by her wife Portia de Rossi as she mowed the lawn closed to where they live in the Cotswolds, UK

The couple moved to the UK in November, and while it may not have been the sunniest time to arrive, Ellen was captivated. "I saw snow for the first time in my life," she added, laughing. "We love it here. Portia flew her horses over, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."

Now living in a picture-perfect corner of the Cotswolds, Ellen has been quietly embracing the rural lifestyle. Her social media followers have enjoyed glimpses of the couple’s tranquil life, including photos of rainbows over lush green fields, chickens pecking in the garden and peaceful moments with Portia looking out over the landscape.

© Instagram Ellen and Portia have a new life in the UK

Recently, she posted a sweet image of her wife standing by a window, gazing at a double rainbow. "Three things that make me happy: My Wife, A Rainbow, And my wife taking a photograph of a Rainbow," she captioned the moment.

Despite the serenity of their new life, Ellen admits that there is a deeper reason behind their move. The couple are also concerned about the growing threats to LGBTQ+ rights in the US, including fears that same-sex marriage could come under fire.

"The Baptist Church in America is trying to reverse gay marriage,”"Ellen said with concern. "They’re trying to literally stop it from happening in the future and possibly reverse it. Portia and I are already looking into it, and if they do that, we’re going to get married here."

© Instagram Ellen shared a photograph of the view from her sprawling Cotswolds home

The couple originally wed in an intimate ceremony in California in 2008. Now, more than 15 years later, they’re considering a vow renewal – this time on British soil.

"I wish we were at a place where it was not scary for people to be who they are," Ellen shared. "I wish that we lived in a society where everybody could accept other people and their differences. So until we’re there, I think there’s a hard place to say we have huge progress."

Ellen’s remarks come at a time when LGBTQ+ rights have become a lightning rod in American politics, and her decision to speak out reflects both her personal journey and her long-standing advocacy.

It also marks a new chapter for the television star, who in 2022 ended The Ellen DeGeneres Show after 19 seasons. At the height of the show’s popularity, Ellen was one of the most influential women in media, hosting everyone from Michelle Obama to Jennifer Aniston and launching the careers of numerous viral stars.

But behind the scenes, things were less than rosy. In 2020, the show came under scrutiny following allegations of a toxic workplace environment. Ellen later issued a public apology and stepped away from the spotlight.

Looking back, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "I have to just trust that whatever happened during that time, which was obviously very, very difficult, happened for a reason. I think that I learned a lot, and there were some things that came up that I was shocked and surprised by. It was eye-opening, but I just trust that that had to happen."