Prince Albert and Princess Charlene offer rare insight into living situation for 'solemn' occasion

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco have offered unprecedented access inside the palace home they share with ten-year-old twins Gabriella and Jacques.

Royal fans are accustomed to seeing the grand Mirror Gallery where they celebrate historic events and receive important guests, but this time, we were excitedly given a rare look inside the royal couple's private living quarters.

Two new photographs issued to commemorate the "solemn" swearing-in ceremony of the new Minister of State of the Principality of Monaco, Christophe Mirmand, showed a little-seen reception room within the State Apartment, which is typically kept under wraps.

Opulent decor

The living situation was uncannily similar to King Charles’s setup at Buckingham Palace, combining traditional elements with practical, lived-in details.

The Monaco monarch and his wife were seated on a plush sofa opposite the new minister, with a dark wood coffee table and beautiful Persian rug adding a focal point to the room.

The elegant room, featuring gilded portraits and antique furniture, also boasted a large marble fireplace adorned with candelabras, a golden clock, and marble statuettes - just like the British royals have.

The Instagram post read: "Oath taking of H.E. M Christophe MIRMAND, new Minister of State of the Principality of Monaco. Appointed Minister of State of the Principality of Monaco by Sovereign Ordinance of July 2, 2025, Mr. Christophe MIRMAND sworn in on Monday, July 21, at 11:30, in front of Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco were pictured in a rarely-seen reception room at their palace home

"The ceremony was held at the Palais Princier, after an audience granted by Prince Albert II, in the presence of Princess Charlene, who came to join the Sovereign on this solemn occasion."They then joined the Mirror Palace where Mrs. Yvette LAMBIN BERTI, Secretary of State, members of the Prince Government, representatives of the Principled Cabinet, as well as His Excellency's wife and daughter. MIRMAND were reunited."

After reading the text of the oath, HRH Prince Albert II invited the new Minister of State to be sworn in. Raise your right hand H.E.M. Christophe MIRMAND solemnly uttered the words: 'I swear.' Mrs. Secretary of State, Yvette LAMBIN BERTI, then proceeded to read the minutes formalizing the act."

The photographs were issues to commemorate the swearing-in ceremony of the new Minister of State of the Principality of Monaco, Christophe Mirmand

A 'woman's touch' needed

Charlene previously made no secret of the fact that she intended to put her own stamp on her husband's home after their 2011 wedding.

The palace, built in 1191 as a Genoese fortress, was in desperate need of a "woman’s touch", according to the former Olympic swimmer.

© Getty Images The palace, built in 1191 as a Genoese fortress, was in desperate need of a 'woman’s touch'

Sitting down with Tatler for a tell-all interview before their nuptials, she declared: "This place needs a woman's touch. You can tell that a woman hasn't lived here for a while. I want to make some big changes to the interiors to modernise things and liven it up."

The publication noted an "air of mournful neglect about the palace, which once symbolised the principality's decadence and theatricality."

© Getty The courtyard of the Prince's Palace on the Rock, in January 1929 in Monaco

Recent restoration work by Prince Albert II has centered around restoring frescoes and updating public visitor circuits.

The State Apartments of the palace are generally open to the public from April to mid-October each year.