Princess Charlene is a literal Barbie in 'romantic' cut-out gown on 20-year anniversary

Princess Charlene oozed Barbie-girl energy on Saturday as she stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert, and their children to celebrate the prince's 20th anniversary on the throne.

The Zimbabwe-born Monagasque princess, 47, was seen wearing the gorgeous 'Cherry Guipure Lace Midi Dress' by Oscar De La Renta, which retails for £4,400. The candy pink number featured a sleeveless bodice, crew neckline, and belted waist, as well as the most spectacular asymmetrical cut-out skirt.

© Getty The dipped-hem number featuring the floral floaty skirt was teamed with the simple but chic 'Ascent 55 White Leather Slingback Pumps' by Gianvito Rossi and a pair of understated pearl stud earrings.



© Getty The royal's blonde hair was worn in a low updo, while for her beauty look, Charlene rocked a raspberry-hued lipstick and a milky pink manicure. Meanwhile, her 10-year-old daughter Princess Gabriella looked so sweet in a white party dress and Dolce & Gabbana sandals, while her twin brother Jacques mirrored his father in a suit and tie.



© Getty The day's itinerary included a speech of thanks addressed by Prince Albert to the people of Monégasque before he and his family walked through the square to greet well-wishers.



© Getty The evening concluded with the sharing of a cake.



© Getty Experts weigh in Charlene's look is fashion stylist approved! Oriona Robb, celebrity fashion stylist, tells HELLO!: "The sleeveless blush-pink midi dress, cinched neatly at the waist and softened by a lace-trimmed hem, is romantic without being overly formal. "The pastel hue flatters her cool skin tone and harmonises beautifully with the rest of the family’s palette, offering a gentle contrast to the stronger blues and reds beside her." Meanwhile, Angela Kyte offers her advice: "Her sleek and soft, natural makeup enhance her timeless appeal, although a slightly bolder lip or shimmer could have lifted the face more under evening lighting."

© Getty Images Princess Charlene's evening gown The royal family's outing comes a week after Charlene and Albert marked another special occasion, the 76th Red Cross Ball.

© Getty Images For this fundraising gala, Charlene opted for a muted blue look. Her 'Georgette' gown by Elie Saab featured a caped design, low back, and V-shaped neckline. It also boasted a beautiful pleated skirt which skimmed the floor and a tapered waist. The designer look was accessorised with an impressive set of jewels, a pair of drop earrings, and a matching necklace by Graff. They tied together nicely with her Gianvito Rossi heels in a silver hue.

© Getty Images Red carpet-worthy look The Red Gala Ball wasn't the only occasion Charlene has rocked a blue red carpet-worthy gown this season. In June, she attended the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monte-Carlo.

© Getty Images Here, she looked wonderful in the cornflower blue Louis Vuitton gown, which had draped shoulders and a halter neckline. The figure-skimming gown was elevated with her crimped updo and diamond cuff earrings.

