10 adorable photos of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's twins as they celebrate milestone

The Monaco royals celebrated Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's milestone tenth birthdays on Tuesday.

To mark the special occasion, the palace's official Instagram account shared a montage of wholesome photos documenting some of their recent highlights.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Albert and Princess Charlene say, "I, do"

Amongst the images, they included photos from public engagements, several personal snapshots taken behind-the-scenes and a wholesome off-guard image that showed the sibling duo larking about on a bright orange truck.

The caption [translated into English] read: "Happy birthday to Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella! Their Serene Highnesses are celebrating their 10th birthdays today."

The post prompted a flurry of congratulatory messages in the comments section, with one writing: "Happy birthday to the lovely twins," while a second chimed in: "Happy 10th birthday to the sweetest twins," and a third added: "Charlene and Albert must be so proud. Congratulations and Happy Birthday!"

As the Monaco twins continue to celebrate their milestone, keep scrolling to discover some of their sweetest moments in the spotlight…

1/ 10 © Getty Images First public appearance Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella made their first public appearance on the balcony of the Monaco Palace on 7 January in 2015. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene looked every inch the proud parents as they waved to royal well-wishers while cradling their newborns. The couple, who wed in 2011, welcomed Jacques and Gabriella into the world in December 2014. Albert chose not to find out about the sex of the twins before they were born. He told Monaco Matin newspaper: "The princess probably knows but she is playing the game. She is keeping the secret as I asked her to. You know, one doesn't often have the opportunity to have such pleasant surprises in life, that is why I prefer not to know the babies' gender before the birth."

2/ 10 © Getty Images Red-carpet moment The sibling duo had a memorable red-carpet moment in 2019 as they arrived for the inauguration of One Monte – Carlo in Monaco. Jacques and Gabriella donned matching outfits consisting of black leather jackets and sunglasses while Gabriella was also pictured holding a bunch of canary yellow flowers.



3/ 10 © Getty Images Monaco National Day 2019 There was a riot of colour in November 2019 as the Monaco royals stepped out to attend celebrations for Monaco National Day. For the special occasion, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella donned vivid outfits with splashes of scarlet, royal blue and white. The pair appeared in their element as they eagerly waved from the palace balcony.



4/ 10 © Getty Images Picnic in the park The pair showcased their inseparable bond in 2018 at the traditional Pique Nique Monegasque. The annual event takes place in the open-air and combines a mixture of food, tradition, dance and music. Dressed to impress, twins Jacques and Gabriella donned traditional outfits and posed for a series of wholesome pictures. One particularly sweet snap showed the pair beaming with Gabriella wrapping an arm around her brother's shoulders.



5/ 10 © Getty Images Festive outing An ample dose of festive cheer was in the air as Prince Jacques and Princess attended the annual Christmas Tree ceremony in 2022. The duo couldn't contain their excitement as they enthusiastically admired the Christmas display. Jacques and Prince Albert twinned in matching black coats and scarves while Gabriella and former Olympian Princess Charlene stole the limelight in navy.





6/ 10 © Getty Images Christmas bliss Earlier this month, the sibling duo twinned in cosy fur coats as they joined their parents at the inauguration of a Christmas village in Monaco. Princess Gabriella wrapped up warm in a cream zip-up jacket with a fur-lined hood while Prince Jacques rocked a chocolate brown iteration with a mocha-hued fur collar.



7/ 10 © Getty Images Monaco National Day 2015 The twins looked almost identical as they made an appearance on the palace balcony in 2015 for Monaco's National Day. Gabriella was dressed in a grey marl dress and coat while Prince Jacques looked adorable wearing a matching suit.



8/ 10 © Getty Images Monaco National Day 2024 In November this year, the pair were all smiles once again as they celebrated Monaco's National Day with their parents. They looked so smart for the special occasion and behaved impeccably.



9/ 10 © Getty Images At the Circus Parade In January, the sibling duo were photographed sweetly holding hands at the 46th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival. During the event, the royals admired floats, performers, a live band and elephants at the Place du Palais.

