Princess Charlene looks so different in home photos pre-royal life

Princess Charlene is unrecognisable in home photos pre-royal life
Charlene posed up close in 2006

Her private residence backdrop was worlds apart from the Prince's Palace

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene is one of Europe's most fashionable royals, often spotted during public engagements with her husband Prince Albert, and occasionally their twin nine-year-old children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

But prior to the Princess' royal wedding and subsequent move to Monaco, the former Olympic swimmer sported a totally different look, and resided in a home far more modest than the Prince's Palace. 

charlene with leg up on sofa
The royal looked like a model

In a set of unearthed photos from the then-Charlene Wittstock's competitive swimming days, the Zimbabwean-born South African athlete was seen posing in an understated living room with cream carpet to match the neutral sofa.

Charlene posed on sofa in linen trousers
Charlene wore linen trousers which are trendy today

The lounge space also had large windows with snippets of a leafy garden. A then-28-year-old Charlene kicked back in several shots taken in February 2006 in a pair of white linen trousers styled with a bead-adorned halterneck tube top. 

Charlene Wittstock posed on sofa
Charlene Wittstock posed for a 2006 photoshoot

The royal, who has become infamous for her everchanging and often daring array of hairstyles, looked almost unrecognizable with straight blonde locks that surpassed her shoulders. 

The prince's wife also rocked a dark grey eyeshadow, brown lip-liner, and uber-tweezed eyebrows - all perfectly on trend for the noughties.

Charlene sat on sofa in 2006
Charlene married her prince in 2011

The under-the-radar shots were taken around the time of the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin when the swimmer made her official debut with her royal beau.

Charlene posed against tree in a swimsuit and crochet dress
Charlene posed in a swimsuit and crochet dress

Princess Charlene featured in another set of unexpected photos from the same year where she rocked a boho chic ensemble which was poles apart from her current royal engagement wardrobe. 

The now mother-of-two posed against a palm tree in a blue swimsuit and white crochet beach dress. 

Her new-found royal lifestyle

Princess Charlene with her hand through Prince Albert's arm as they're showered with petals following their wedding
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert Of Monaco leave the palace after their wedding

Since her royal wedding in 2011, the former athlete has undergone quite a lifestyle change. Charlene moved to Monaco and into the palace at Monte Carlo.

Princess Charlene lounging poolside by an outdoor pool
Charlene represented South Africa in the 2000 Olympics

It was certainly love at first sight the princess revealed in a 2010 interview with Tatler. "I was in Monte Carlo for a swimming competition when I first met the prince," Charlene remembered  "I was 22 and focused. I wasn't in the emotional place for a relationship. But the moment I met Albert, I felt a profound sense of destiny. I have been quoted as saying I felt weak at the knees. That is a slightly trite way of phrasing it, but it is true - I knew he was the one."

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's wedding celebrations took place over three days
Prince Albert kisses Princess Charlene of Monaco during their religious wedding at the Main Courtyard of the Prince's Palace

Charlene went on to reveal that she had no plans of leaving South Africa in the early stages of their relationship as her focus remained on swimming.

She decided to move to the French principality when she retired from professional swimming following a slew of unfortunate injuries including a fractured ankle and shoulder trauma.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's wedding in the main courtyard at Prince's Palace
The couple's lavish wedding at Prince's Palace in 2011

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene and Queen Mary lead the glamorous royals at 2024 Olympics gala 

As she adapted to the royal way of life, including tackling the language barrier, Charlene continued to plough her passion into swimming but in new ways. "I just raised €27,000 for my deaf former Olympic training partner,’ the princess told Tatler. "I'm determined to provide the facilities that disabled athletes need. I have and always will actively participate in raising funds."

