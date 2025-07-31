Cat Deeley's controversial sleeping arrangements with Patrick Kielty - 1 year before split

This Morning presenter Cat Deeley has recently announced her split from husband Patrick Kielty, and while they did not elaborate on the reasons, they were sure to add that "no other party involved".

A year prior, Cat opened up to co-host Ben Shephard and the ITV viewers about her unconventional sleeping arrangements with her then-husband.

The conversation arose in a segment about 'the secret to a happy marriage'. The discussion involved TV personality Linda Lusardi and married couple Emma and Kevin, who sleep in different rooms. At the time, Cat divulged that she and Patrick were sleeping in different beds on certain nights of the week.

"It's one of those things that because of our schedule here [This Morning], from Monday to Thursday, I sleep in the guest bedroom," she shared.

"And the rest of the time I'm back because otherwise I get up at 5 am and I want to fall asleep earlier."

Cat Deeley with co-host Ben Shepherd on This Morning

Linda responded: "Well, that's logistics, you've got an odd job that makes you get up early. You have to! But I do think if you can sleep together, why not?"

The pair married in September 2012, just four months after they went public with their romance. They are parents to two sons, Milo and James.

Patrick's comments

Ahead of the split, there were comments made about the pair's "long-distance relationship", but Patrick dismissed this as a "myth". He stated: "It's a myth that we have a long-distance relationship. It's really not what people think. We're either both living over here, or we're both over there, or we're working. We sit there together, reading stuff like that and I'll say, 'Yes, this is a very long-distance relationship, now who's making tea, you or me?'"

Cat's confession about family 'juggle'

When Cat joined This Morning as a permanent host, she opened up about the juggle of raising two young sons while keeping up a successful career in TV.

© Getty The couple have ended their marriage

Speaking to HELLO!, Cat admitted: "I drop the ball all the time. I'm exactly the same as everybody else. I do the juggle – the juggle is real, the struggle is real. We're all just trying to make everything work. It's all a juggle; it's juggling the things that make you feel good."

Her boys were Cat's motivating factor in making the move from LA, where she lived for 14 years, back to London.

"We had always thought: 'Our boys have grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins they adore, and they adore them right back'. It's such a special moment in time, and you don’t get those times back," she explained.

Cat and Patrick's family home

© Instagram Patrick Kielty at his home in Hampstead with Cat Deeley

The family live in a stunning £4.9 million Hampstead home which was originally purchased as a fixer-upper project.

When they first moved in, planning permission was sought for renovations and the finished property is said to be a five-bedroom residence with a 'nanny suite', guest room, his and hers dressing rooms, a bar, a snug and a children's play area.