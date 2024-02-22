Cat Deeley's £4.9m Hampstead home to raise two children with Patrick Kielty is a property developer's dream

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard have been named the official presenting duo of This Morning, stepping into the shoes of Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield after their shock departures from the ITV daytime show last year.

Cat, who has hosted So You Think You Can Dance in the US since 2005, will make her This Morning debut alongside Ben in March.

The former SMTV presenter was dubbed a "breath of fresh air" for ITV after a trial stint in November, and has said she will "do her best" to take care of the beloved show, which she called: "funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful - like all the greatest friendships!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley delighted viewers during a trial stint on This Morning

Cat's major TV role comes nearly four years after she left behind her £3.8 million home in Los Angeles. The star shared the home with her husband, Patrick Kielty, and their two children, Milo, six, and James, four.

Cat and Patrick's decision to uproot their family's lives in LA came after a horrifying shooter incident in an LA mall that put their family under threat.

© Getty Patrick and Cat are raising their children in Hampstead after leaving LA

Now, the Birmingham native has found joy in Hampstead, London, after putting down £4.9 million for a fixer-upper project and securing planning permission to transform it into a lavish mid-century style modern home.

According to MailOnline, Cat and Patrick have grand plans for the 1950s home, with hopes to create a grand new entrance hall, demolish a living room mezzanine floor and extend the bedrooms and terrace by 4ft.

© Instagram / @catdeeley Patrick and Cat began extensive renoveations on their fixer-upper home last year

The five-bedroom home is also said to have a 'nanny suite', guest room, his and hers dressing rooms, a bar, snug and a children's play area, while the existing garage will be converted into a boot room and office.

WATCH: Cat Deeley gives rare glimpse inside new London home

In July 2023, Cat revealed that renovations for her dream home were well underway. Sharing a photo from within a demolished area of the property, the stunned TV star told her followers on Instagram: "Not going to lie. Got a bit of a shock today. Not much house, lots of air."

While the family home seems like it still has a way to go before it's a patch on their Los Angeles mansion, Cat did share a glimpse of her kitchen during a baking session with her son Milo last year.

© Instagram / @catdeeley Cat cooked at home with her son, Milo

The space looked sleek and spacious, with marble-top counters and stylish chestnut cupboards.