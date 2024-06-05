Cat Deeley gives rare glimpse at £4.9m family garden where she relaxes after This Morning

Cat Deeley has given fans a rare glimpse at her sprawling garden at the £4.9 million home she shares with her husband Patrick Kielty and their two children, Milo, six, and James, four.

The This Morning presenter, who left behind a £3.8 million Los Angeles home in favour of a fixer-upper property in London's leafy Hampstead, shared drone footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, revealing it was her family's "first attempt" at using the high-tech device.

Cat's video unveiled several previously-unseen corners of the sprawling garden - a rarity in London - and the calming space looks to be the perfect place for the presenter to practise her daily yoga salutations.

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares unprecedented look at family garden

The So You Think You Can Dance star cheerly waved at the camera as she lounged on a picnic blanket.

In the background, her boys' football goal was placed at the end of her spacious green lawn, while one of her son's bicycles was propped up against the house.

© Instagram The This Morning presenter lives im leafy Hampstead with her family

With immaculate lawns, plush greenery and sky-high hedges, Cat and Patrick's garden appears to be the perfect space for soaking up the sunshine in private and for their sons to enjoy the outdoors away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Back in April, Cat revealed just how much she loves slowing down and enjoying the occasional change of pace with her family.

© Instagram Cat and her sons enjoyed the sunshine over the Easter break

"No school, no hair, no make up, no worries…" she began, sharing a photo from her holiday. "Beaches, boys, sunshine, beers, card games and pools… no rules… well just the important ones!"

Cat Deeley's lavish London home to raise her two sons

Cat and Patrick decided to put down roots in Hampstead, London, after falling for a 1950s home and securing planning permission to transform it into a lavish mid-century style modern abode.

© Shutterstock The This Morning presenter moved to London after securing a stint on daytime TV's biggest presenting slot

According to MailOnline, Cat and Patrick have grand plans for the period property, with hopes to create a grand new entrance hall, demolish a living room mezzanine floor and extend the bedrooms and terrace by 4ft.

The five-bedroom home is also said to have a 'nanny suite', guest room, his and hers dressing rooms, a bar, snug and a children's play area, while the existing garage will be converted into a boot room and office.