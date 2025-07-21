Cat Deeley's wearing the off-duty mum aesthetic I live in - a striped shirt and jeans

Picture Cat Deeley post-This Morning. The TV presenter has just wrapped a show, and she changes from her glam, daytime TV outfit into something more casual and comfortable. Cat's comfy? That off-duty uniform that's tried and tested by us all - a striped blue and white shirt and jeans.

Cat's outfit is proof of the allure and timeless appeal of a slouchy, blue and white striped shirt. It's giving "borrowed from the boys" and I'm here for it. She's always giving us, well me, a masterclass in effortless, cool-girl styling and having spotted her in this Boden shirt, I'm sure she's some sort of fashion wizard.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley wore a high street outfit for an instalment of her Instagram series, Cat's Closet.

The This Morning presenter wore a classic blue and white striped shirt and barrel leg jeans.

We've tracked Cat's outfit down, with her Boden Cotton Shirt and River Island Jeans.

Wearing the perfectly oversized 'Sienna' Cotton Shirt, £65, the 48-year-old wore the overshirt tucked into a pair of River Island Jeans to talk through some of her most recent looks for her Cat's Closet video. "It takes a village to build Cat's closet," she remarks.

She artfully rolled up the sleeves and added a classic brown belt, a surefire way to elevate an outfit. In fact, I'm team belts right now; they have the uncanny ability to turn a seemingly timeless outfit into a London style, cool-girl look. Cat is the queen of this.

Her outfit isn't rocket science, but it's proof that high street staples, when worn correctly, can give that laidback luxury vibe we're all craving.

I personally love a striped shirt and jeans for the school run, play dates at the park and other mum duties, but add a heel and a bigger pair of earrings and you can make it evening-ready too. It's polished without being overdone.

In fact, latest data from Boohoo showed that there's been a 54% increase in searches for 'blue striped shirt outfit’, with a spokesperson adding: "Minimalist outfits are evidently in this summer, which is why layering can be such a useful tool for elevating some of your casual looks over the next few weeks."

If you're worried a striped shirt could veer into the nautical side of things, take a leaf out of Cat's playbook and add gold bangles, a slouchier jean (skinny jeans look great with an oversized shirt, but can make the pairing a little more shipmate) and a suede loafer. The key is to make sure the shirt is worn oversized too; this is not a figure-hugging blouse and a sexy, I've just thrown this on, look.

I think that's Cat's secret weapon. She never looks as though she's tried, but she always looks effortlessly chic and during this drizzly summer, is timely too.

It's a look many celebrities love for off-duty style, including Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes, and of course I would be remiss of me not to mention the royal version of Cat's outfit; Meghan Markle at Wimbledon 2018, where she wowed in a striped Ralph Lauren shirt and white wide leg trousers.

Cat's now off on her summer holidays, so while she won't be gracing the This Morning sofa every weekday, we're going to keep a close eye on her summer vacation wardrobe.