Stephen Mangan's bittersweet secret home revealed

Stephen Mangan has a family home in the prime London location of Primrose Hill, where he resides with his wife Louise Delamere and their three sons, but what you may not know that he also has a private country bolthole that he rarely mentions…

It's not usual for celebrities to have a second residence in the countryside, but this property is about more than just somewhere to holiday for the presenter.

© Dave Benett, Getty Stephen Mangan and wife Louise Delamere

The Fortune Hotel star acquired a residence in Wiltshire 19 years ago for a bittersweet reason – to keep the family together after his parents died.

Stephen owns the place with his siblings and he revealed all in a BBC Desert Island Discs episode: "When dad died, we bought a little place in the countryside, all three of us, that we could use and go to as a family because you no longer have a family home or a place that you can gather so we got somewhere."

Pictures of the property have been obtained by the MailOnline, and show it to have a red brick exterior, Georgian windows and a charming garden.

The actor cared for his parents when they were sick, and he called it a "privilege" to be able to do so. Now, the family legacy can live on as he has this impressive country residence where the families can all come together.

Speaking about how close he is with his sister, Anita, Stephen explained to The Times: "As a child, you want to show off to your parents. Even at the age we are now, Anita and I still want and need that affirmation and we get it from each other. She’s at every press night of mine and I'm at every book launch for her. You become each other’s cheerleader."

© Dave Benett, Getty The actor co-owns a country home

Stephen's London home

The family stay in their primary home in London during the week for work and school commitments, and in a 2020 interview with the Evening Standard, Stephen offered up a rare insight into his home life.

"I’ve been in Primrose Hill about 30 years," the star revealed. "I live with my lovely family – three boys and a missus. It’s a busy household. I have to do any work before school finishes, when they’ll all pour in and the chaos will begin."

© Channel 4 The siblings film Celebrity Googlebox from an eccentric living room

During Celebrity Gogglebox fans got to peek inside the Alan Partridge star's private sanctuary and the lounge is an interior dream with bold floral sofa, dark walls and an eclectic selection of artwork. There was also a plant in the corner, adding another element of interest to the space.