Dylan Dreyer and estranged husband do a 180, weeks after announcing shocking split

Dylan Dreyer and her estranged husband, Brian Fichera, have done a 180 after announcing their split in July.

The Today star and her cameraman husband of 12 years hinted at the end of their marriage after listing their $2.5 million NYC home in January.

However, according to reports, the former couple has taken their marital home off the market despite their ongoing divorce.

Dylan and Brian first attempted to sell the two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, which they bought in June 2016, in November 2024 for $2,495,000, but the listing was taken down just two weeks later before it was relisted in January for the same price, according to realtor.com.

WATCH: Meet Dylan Dreyer's family

NYC home

Dylan and Brian moved into the apartment a few months before they welcomed Calvin, their first child, in December 2016.

Constructed in 2008, the 1,491-square-foot residence showcases floor-to-ceiling windows framing picturesque views of Battery Park's stunning landscaping.

Inside, the residence offers a generous living area with sophisticated oak flooring, a sleek chef's kitchen outfitted with gray minimalist cabinetry, high-end appliances, and marble countertops, and a dining room that accommodates 10 guests.

"Spectacular amenities include full-time doorman, porters, a sky-lit indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room, state of the art fitness center, children’s playroom and a 7,000 square foot landscaped rooftop with two built-in commercial barbecue grills, a wet bar and cabanas with retractable awnings," the listing read.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian have reportedly delisted their NYC marital home

The bedrooms are "generously proportioned" and the "oversized" primary suite boasts a "five-fixture bathroom complete with Crema Luna limestone floors and tops, Waterworks fixtures and teak cabinetry".

Dylan and Brian share three sons: Calvin, eight, five-year-old Oliver, and Rusty, three. The couple transformed the space to fit their family of five, with the second bedroom featuring a three-level bunk bed, built-in storage, and animal-printed units.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian bought the home in 2016

It is unclear why Dylan and Brian have taken the home off the market again. Despite announcing their split, the two have remained close friends and co-parents to their three sons, Calvin, eight, five-year-old Oliver, and Rusty, three.

Brian even spent Dylan's 44th birthday with her and their sons at their beach house in Point Lookout, NY, which, according to reports, was around the same time their NYC home was delisted.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian's NYC apartment has 2 bedrooms

Separation announcement

Dylan shared the news of their separation on July 18 with an emotional Instagram post.

"For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock.

© Instagram Dylan and her Brian have remained close since their split

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."