George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth narrowly avoid $2 million disaster

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth split their time between their city abode in New York and their vacation pad in the Hamptons, and it's the latter that almost caused them heartache.

The couple previously listed this property for $5.995 million back in February 2018, but then quickly decided to take it off the market.

Ali Wentworth pictured in her home in the Hamptons

They will be so pleased about the change of heart, considering house prices in the Hamptons are at an all-time high.

The Elliman Report, from brokerage Douglas Elliman, reveals that the first quarter of 2025 saw a median price of over $2 million for the very first time. This is a 13.3 per cent increase from the previous year and indicates that the Good Morning America star and his wife could be sitting on a gold mine. It is believed to be worth a whopping $8 million now, according to The Sun.

There are no signs that they will be selling up anytime soon, though, as the family often escape for some quiet time or holidays to the gorgeous property. We've seen glimpses inside the walls via social media.

The impressive house boasts five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, along with a media room, games room, library, and a basement filled with 1,000 bottles of wine!

Sitting at the end of a private lane on nearly one and a half acres of land, it is a total sanctuary, according to the previous listing.

The backyard is picture-perfect, with a covered veranda accessible from several interior rooms, a large swimming pool, and a sunken tennis court.

Although they do not need to leave their property, with all those amenities, there is a stretch of sand and scenic sea views a short walk away. How dreamy!

The couple's daughter, Elliott, 21, has just graduated from Brown University, and her younger sister, Harper, 20, is currently studying at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.



The Manhattan home

The couple's Upper East Side property boasts three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. While more modest in size, compared to their holiday home, it is still ever-so impressive. Michael spearheaded the interior overhaul and it took him just six months to turn it into their amazing home.

"When the apartment was done, the results left me in awe," Ali said.

She added: "It's rare that a person exceeds expectations, but Michael certainly did – creating an exceptionally warm, cultured, and beautiful home for my family."