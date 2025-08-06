David Muir's exciting progress on $7.5m life decision

David Muir is on the verge of a $7.5 million real estate deal, as his New York townhouse, which he listed in May, now has the contract signed by a buyer.

The property has been listed by Compass, and the website clearly states it is in the 'contract signed' phase of agreements – great news for the ABC news host.

© Getty Images The star's property is almost sold

The building was built in 1877, but the interiors have been transformed. The website explains it is a "jewel box of a townhouse" and there are details about how the renovations have been done tastefully. "The renovation maintains and respects the character of this remarkable home. Keeping and restoring original details including hardware, flooring, fixtures and historic plaster medallions and moldings throughout."

A Mortgage Tech study in 2024 found that, on average, the time to close on a home after an offer is accepted is approximately 44 days, so celebrations could be coming in September or October for the star.

It's unknown if David has another city residence on the horizon, to be in town for his work at the ABC studios, but at weekends he tends to retreat to his lakeside home in Syracuse.

Lakeside retreat

He purchased the idyllic home on Skaneateles Lake for a dazzling $7 million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s office in 2019. The vast property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens and three bathrooms.

The news anchor grew up in Syracuse, New York, and it was his "lifelong dream" to have his own property there.

© Instagram David Muir lives by a lake

Syracuse is a very popular area, and Redfin research shows that it retains its residents. As a recent study shows "52 per cent of Syracuse homebuyers searched to stay within the Syracuse metropolitan area".

His father, Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat, divorced when he was young, but continued to co-parent amicably – and he has fond memories from his childhood.

Early ambition

Chatting to Syracuse.com about his upbringing, he said that he remembered his parents driving him to the television studios where he was interning.

© Instagram David Muir and his father Ronald Muir sit at a news desk in a throwback photograph shared on Instagram

"One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said.

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."