Christina Hendricks' remodelled New York apartment is a sensational bohemian fantasy – and we love it

Christina Hendricks may be booked and busy with acting gigs, but she's still always has a renovation project on the go – and her latest one, following her work on her LA home, is her most impressive one to date.

The Good Girls star, who turns 50 today, has been sharing updates on the remodelling of her New York apartment, which she began with her husband George Bianchini in August last year.

From the many updates we've got on social media, it looks like the pair have really been putting the work in, as the project has been coming along incredibly well. Scroll down to take a look inside…

1/ 7 © Instagram The before... On 20 August 2024, Christina took to Instagram to announce that she was remodelling the New York property she shares with George. "So excited for this challenge of taking a modern finished home, which I've never lived in, and adding traditional, rustic, and country elements to blend them together," she wrote, joking that it was giving her "brain aerobics".



2/ 7 © Instagram The dining room Just one month later, the Good Girls star showed off her transformed dining room, with a gorgeous rug, a chandelier and oak furniture. The green walls, with a large painting hung upon them were inspired by her travels while filming Small Town, Big Story in Scotland and Ireland with Chris O'Dowd. Speaking to HELLO! about renovating the apartment, Christina said: "I was inspired by being in Ireland and Scotland, a little bit. The colors and some of the things are what I've seen on my travels: there's some taxidermy in there. There's an earthy feel to it, I think – I painted everything green."

3/ 7 © Instagram The bedroom Back in December, Christina posted some pictures on Instagram from various angles of hers and George's bedroom after its renovation. "I love waking up in this room and having coffee and peacefully cuddling with Triscuit [her dog]," she wrote.

4/ 7 © Instagram It looks amazing from every angle In the carousel she also included photographs. of the room from other angles, showing off the various features such as the immense full-length mirror with a gold frame, the cozy brown armchair and a couple of lamps with differing designs. She continued: "It's so romantic and COMPLETELY different from before, which was simple grey walls and a single modern bed. Now, although I'm still looking for a corner settee and one more cozy chair, I'm nearly finished."



5/ 7 © Instagram The bathroom The 50-year-old shared the pictures of her brand new bathroom at the beginning of January, overjoyed at how it has "turned into a true place of whimsy and fun". Her wallpaper, from House of Hackney, is incredibly dreamy and the contrast between the rustic walls, wooden cabinets and marbled surfaces is just breathtaking.

6/ 7 © Instagram The powder room As well as her beautiful bathroom, Christina has also redone the powder room, which also features a patterned wallpaper from House of Hackney. The room was worked on in two stages: the lights, toilet and wallpaper were installed before the former model had decided on a corner shelf or art, which truly completed the room once she added them.

7/ 7 © Instagram An ambiguous downstairs room...? The Mad Men alum gave the most recent update to her renovation project last month: however, she didn't clarify which room she was working on. In a separate photo, she showed the staircase, so it seems to be some kind of downstairs living area. She wrote in her Instagram caption: "Although I haven't gotten to the furniture in this room yet, I wanted to share the new paint and paper!!! Christina continued: "It combines a nice Victorian almost deco feeling but still feels contemporary and I found the perfect piece of majolica pottery that almost looks inspired by the @littlegreenpaintcompany paper!"

Even though the process has taken a little while, it seems that Christina is loving every second of it, and is showing no signs of stopping.

Speaking to HELLO! in February, she said: "I've been having so much fun. We have a home in New York and we just started spending more time there, and I've been nesting and decorating, and I'm having so much fun!"