Amanda Owen disappoints fans with 'close to home' news amid major career move

Amanda Owen, also known as The Yorkshire Shepherdess, has captured the hearts of the nations with her book series and hit Channel 5 show, Our Yorkshire Farm.

The 50-year-old has developed a strong following, with a fanbase that especially appreciates her insight into countryside lifestyle with her ex-husband Clive and their nine children and candour about its difficulties.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amanda is going on tour this year

However, Amanda has left some of her fans feeling disappointed with recent news, as she makes a significant career move.

The mother-of-nine recently announced that she would be going on a tour later this year, where she shares stories and anecdotes about the reality of her life as seen on TV, but there's a catch.

One fan asked in the comments: "Is she only touring northern venues? From the Midlands and would love to see her."

In response, the official account for Amanda's agent wrote: "This is just a short tour close to home to round off the year. Watch this space for more in 2026."

It seems that the Yorkshire Shepherdess will be staying closer to home for now, but perhaps next year, she might bring the show to the rest of the UK!

Amanda Owen's 'angered' reaction to discovery

Recently, the presenter took to Instagram to share her experience facing a horrible discovery while walking around through her beloved Yorkshire countryside.

© Instagram Amanda and her ex-husband Clive have nine children

She shared a video with her 534,000 followers on the`platform, describing how she had found an animal pen on the border of Cumbria and Yorkshire that had been vandalised by thieves.

"They came into these beautiful pens that have stood here for centuries, and they have dug up and taken the flags out of the floor," she said in the video.

"This floor has stood the test of time; it has been here for hundreds of years. This is a place that has got history."

Visibly upset by the situation, the presenter of Our Farm Next Door added: "Someone has taken it upon themselves to desecrate it."

© Instagram Amanda often gives her followers a glimpse into the family's lifestyle

In her caption, she continued to explain her feelings towards the situation: "Cross cross cross. This is not the normal kind of post I do. Not the kind of post that I want to do.

"I know that it will not make any difference whatsoever, but I still hope that someone, somewhere might feel a little uncomfortable or even ashamed.

She concluded: "These places are invaluable, a part of our history and heritage, they do not formally belong to anyone but have been used for centuries by shepherds, farmers and commoners. They are still in use to this day."