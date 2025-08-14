Stacey Solomon’s 'totally new journey' at home with 5 kids

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share their beautiful £1.2 million Essex home, Pickle Cottage, with their five children, ducks and dogs.

The Loose Women star has been periodically renovating the house over the past few years, enjoying calm days with her kids and building up the garden.

© Instagram Stacey is a mother of five

However, the beloved presenter has begun to quietly adjust to a major change at the family home, and took to Instagram to share the family's experience.

Stacey's beloved cocker spaniel, Teddy, has been given a wheelchair to aid his mobility, and the Sort Your Life Out star shared a video of him as he begins to become accustomed to the change. See the video above for the full footage…

Alongside the video, she penned a heartfelt caption, explaining the situation.

"Our darling Teddy has his wheels," she began. "We have spent the last few days trying to teach Teddy a new way of getting around & he's finally learning to love his wheels [sobbing emoji".

Stacey continued: "He was very nervous at first, but seeing him today walking around with Peanut again was so special. We have spoken to our vet & have bought Teddy some wheels."

Stacey and the family are 'doing their best' to look after Teddy

She also explained that the family are still navigating new ways to accommodate Teddy: "If we are doing anything wrong, please be kind. This is a totally new journey for us & we are doing our best to give Teddy the best life he can possibly have. So just let us know if you have any tips."

© Instagram Stacey has two dogs, Teddy and Peanut

The mother-of-five concluded her caption with a direct message to her beloved dog: "Teddy, you've been such an amazing boy.

"We know your whole world has turned upside down, but you've been so calm and patient and we hope we are giving you the second chance that you deserve. To the moon & back, Teddy."

Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, believes that the family has a strong foundation of support for Teddy as he adjusts to his new mobility aid.

© Instagram Stacey has completely renovated Pickle Cottage

"Stacey's home, Pickle Cottage, has a vast garden, which was the perfect place for Teddy to test his new wheels," she says. "The estate appears to be largely flat which would have helped while he mastered a new way of moving."

Rachel continued: "The family also has an outdoor pool, so Stacey and Joe have to take extra precaution for the dog around there – but it's likely the pool will have security measures anyway, considering they have young children.

"Stacey is an organisational queen, so there's no doubt her house is impeccably tidy, which will be a good thing to remove any hazards while her dog still has mobility issues."