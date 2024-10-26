I stayed where the A-listers hang out in the South of France - with a vineyard, art gallery and sculpture park

Chateau La Coste, situated in the heart of the Provence in the South of France, is a favourite amongst artists, A-listers and locals alike - and for good reason.

There's everything from a 600-acre sculpture park, an art gallery and organic winery, as well as multiple restaurants and a luxury hotel, Villa La Coste.

And now due to popular demand, they have extended further with a new 76-room retreat, Auberge La Coste, that I went to stay at shortly after it opened its doors earlier in 2024.

Situated just 20 minutes from Aix-en-Provence in Puy-Saint-Réparde, and less than an hour away from Marseille, there's plenty to do nearby - that's if you can bring yourself to leave the estate...

Auberge La Coste is the latest addition to Chateau La Coste

The rooms at Auberge La Coste

Auberge La Coste has a vast selection of rooms to choose from, ranging from single and double rooms to deluxe rooms and suites. I stayed in a deluxe double room with a balcony, and it was the perfect space to relax in between exploring all that Chateau La Coste had to offer.

The rooms are spacious and calming

The room had everything from a coffee machine, air-conditioning and WiFi, as well as a spacious bathroom complete with organic bath products. The neutral tones and natural light in the room made it all the more welcoming. There was also a small balcony with a seating area, which was the perfect place to enjoy a coffee at the start of each day I spent there.

Eating on the estate

The grounds have an impressive selection of restaurants and bars to choose from, all offering a unique dining experience. While there, I was lucky enough to eat at several of the restaurants, and my personal favorite was Tadao Ando, designed by and named after the Japanese architect, situated in the stylish art center on the estate. The menu features seasonal dishes influenced heavily by French cuisine, and the highlight for me was the cheese board at the end of the meal! When in France...

© Richard Haughton Eating at Tadao Ando was a personal highlight

There's also a popular Italian restaurant on-site, Vanina, with fresh pasta dishes and wood-fire pizzas, along with a cafe/ bar, La Terrasse, which serves up small plates and an impressive array of wine (from the vineyard) and cocktails, ideal for sipping outside before going off for dinner.

Bar L'Auberge offers classic pub food - and even pints of Guinness

The newest addition to the estate is Bar de l'Auberge. The staff working there are particularly friendly and the menu offers classic pub food in a tavern-style setting, adorned with artwork on the walls and a bar. You can even order a Guinness here, a nod to Irish owner, Patrick McKillen.

Breakfast options

Those staying at Auberge La Coste can purchase a continental or buffet breakfast for under 25 euros a day, which includes an impressive selection of fresh fruit, pastries and cakes, cheese, meat and bread. There's also a full menu with cooked breakfast options, from eggs to avocado on toast.

The setting looks like it could be from a Disney film

Artwork everywhere you turn

Guests staying at both hotels have easy access to the art centre, and can also book to go on art tours with a guide either by foot or in a car. There are near to 40 pieces of art across the grounds, and it was an incredible experience to be able to see them first-hand - Tracey Emin's art was a personal highlight.

© Richard Haughton The artwork and sculptures around the grounds are unreal

Other notable pieces include Richard Serra's steel plates 'AIX', Michael Stripe's 'Foxes,' and Tom Shannon's 'Drop'. There's also an underground 'Oak Room,' by Andy Goldsworthy. You will also find a gift shop at the art centre with souvenirs such as books, tote bags and postcards, which are available for purchase.

Celebrities love it here for good reason

There's a huge emphasis on hospitality at the estate - which has been owned by Patrick McKillen and his family since 2002 - who purchased it after falling in love with the grounds after many visits over. With Patrick's impressive contacts in the art world - including Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin - it soon became the place to be for artists to showcase their work.

What's more, many famous faces have also enjoyed visiting the chateau. Back in 2018, Bono holidayed at Chateau La Coste with some of his famous friends, including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Metallica's drummer Lars Ulrich, Chris Rock, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, and Guy Oseary, Madonna's manager.

Wine tasting classes on-site

There's a vineyard, wine shop and wine cellar on the grounds. Wine tasting and food and wine pairing classes are also available to book on site, which I highly recommend. I took part in the latter, where I learnt a lot about the different grape varieties and which wines go best with cheese and chocolate.

© Richard Haughton There is a vineyard on the estate

Along with a sparkling wine, whites, reds, and several roses - including Lady A - the iconic rose made for Soho House and favoured by the likes of Meghan Markle - the award-winning wine makers at the chateau also produce a non-alcoholic rose - NOOH. This tastes incredibly authentic, and is an exciting first for the vineyard. Typically, non-alcoholic drinks are made with grapefruit to mimic the taste of alcohol. NOOH has gone one step further, and is made from the estate’s best-selling organic rosé wine and then dealcoholised.