King Charles takes action after helicopter 'damage' at Sandringham home

His Majesty King Charles III doesn't shy away from change – in fact, the monarch has enjoyed switching up a lot of things inside his royal homes since taking to the throne. One of the significant changes was adding a new landscaped garden at Sandringham, and now he's had to make another major change to protect his much-loved plants. The King has decided to move his helipad away from his property in order to save his flower beds – keep reading for all the details.

© Bav Media Charles' helipad has been moved

Ever the eco-warrior, Charles is striving to protect his Topiary Garden, and he's taken drastic action to do so – moving his helicopter landing pad, which was 500 meters away from the house, to a whole 1 kilometre away. This comes after the landing of the helicopter was causing disruption to the newly planted area.

A source at the Sandringham estate has said: "The King decided to move the landing base because helicopters create a strong downwash wind when they land and they were damaging his new saplings and plants.

© Bav Media A picture that reveals how far away the helipad is now

"The new landing position is much further away from his house and formal gardens, so it is much better for the estate."

WATCH: Why Sandringham is the heart of the royal family

Aerial images of the estate show just how far the landing space is from the property, which will, of course, mean the King will have a little further to travel once he arrives home via helicopter – but at least his plants will be safe!

Other changes at Sandringham

The monarch has been busy transforming the entire estate. Last year, he planted 3,000 trees and then another 8,000 trees in two new woodland plantations. He also created a Lower Maze garden – another significant attraction for visitors.



© Photo: Instagram The design of one of Charles' new gardens

A different project, out of the way of prying eyes, has been his solar farm. After 10 months of work, Charles' 2,000 solar panels have been unveiled. What's clever about their placement is that they are largely shielded from public view when on the ground, thanks to the surrounding woodland.

The solar panels, which cover 2.3 hectares of land, will provide energy for his Norfolk home and any remaining will go back to the grid.

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III waves as he leaves following a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk

The house and gardens remain open for visitors until 10 October this year. Traditionally, the royal family heads here for their Christmas break and the King will likely attend St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day.

It's not yet known who will be on the royal guest list for the festivities in Norfolk this year, but we shall see.