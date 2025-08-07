King Charles asks for 'understanding' amid three-day closure of 25,000-acre estate

King Charles' Norfolk home, Sandringham Estate, has issued a three-day closure notice for August, in the middle of the summer holidays.

The official Instagram page released a message ahead of the Heritage Live concerts, which will see the likes of Mariah Carey, Stereophonics and Michael Bublé performing on the 25,000-acre estate.

"The Sandringham Estate will be closed to general visitors from 14th-17th August for Heritage Live's concert series.

"This includes our Visitor Centre car parks, and Courtyard facilities (including our cafe and restaurant). We look forward to welcoming visitors back from the 18th August onwards. Thank you in advance for your understanding," it read.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Why Sandringham Is The Heart Of The Royal Family’s Christmas Traditions

King Charles' home

© Getty Images The Sandringham estate will close for three days in August

During the festival, guests will be treated to an inside look at the royal estate, but King Charles will not be in residence. Sandringham is typically used by the royals in the winter, while Charles often spends the summer months in his Scottish homes, Balmoral Castle and Birkhall.

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles was recently pictured at the Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, explained: "While the King has spent some time at Sandringham earlier this month, it has always been tradition for the royals to spend Christmas in Norfolk and summer in Scotland at Balmoral – a precedent set by his mother, the late Queen.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The royals traditionally spend Christmas at their Norfolk home

"The sprawling estate at Balmoral affords the royals a greater deal of privacy, allowing them to fish, hike and have barbecues in a peaceful Highlands setting."

Balmoral closure

Days before Sandringham is set to close for the festival, Balmoral Castle is also set to shut its doors to visitors.

The King's Scottish home has been welcoming guests since 1 April, allowing members of the public to see inside the gardens and the historic ballroom, where a special exhibition is being held.

© Keystone, Getty Queen Elizabeth II famously loved Balmoral Castle

However, time is running out to catch a glimpse of royal life, with the royal residence set to close its doors again for the autumn on 10 August.

Queen Elizabeth traditionally spent time at Balmoral from late July until October. "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands," her granddaughter Princess Eugenie admitted in the 2016 documentary, Our Queen at Ninety.

© Getty Images King Charles' Scottish residence Birkhall holds a special place in his heart

Meanwhile, King Charles reportedly prefers Birkhall, which he inherited after the death of his grandmother, the Queen Mother.

The monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, even chose to honeymoon there after their 2005 wedding day, and they often return to Birkhall to celebrate their anniversary.