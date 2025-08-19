King Charles opens luxury 'glamping' village at 25-acre home - with deluxe shower rooms and Wi-Fi

King Charles has taken to his royal residence at Balmoral for the summer, but over at Sandringham, he has opened a new attraction open to the public – and it's fun for all the family.

The monarch, 76, has opened a 'glamping' village (that's glamorous camping, for those less au fait), with luxury safari-style tents on his royal estate amid the British school holidays.

© Alamy The King has opened a glamping village at Sandringham

The royal family saw 15 extravagant safari tents arrive in the woods on The Sandringham Estate Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite, which are all complete with wood burners, microwaves, TVs, and showers.

What is included at the Sandringham glamping village?

Meanwhile, visitors can make the most of their time on the royal estate by staying in one of the two or three-bedroom tents, which sleep five or six people, and offer added luxuries, such as a fridge, toaster, kettle, hobs, and Wi-Fi.

The super plush tents are surrounded by ferns, nestled in the Glucksburg Woods on a 25-acre site in the heart of the Sandringham estate, and are just a five-minute drive from Charles' country pad.

© Katie Duffield/Bav Media The new safari tents on the Sandringham Estate glamping site make for a luxurious summer stay

To get into the camping spirit, the accommodations also have access to a raised outside decked area and awning for barbecues and entertaining, making group trips all the more fun. They are practical too, due to being fully equipped with electricity, and close to deluxe shower rooms.

Step inside

The lounge area is a place to unwind, featuring a wooden sofa, as well as a dining room table and chairs, and an extra heater for winter nights spent at the facility.

© Katie Duffield/Bav Media The safari tents on Charles' Sandringham estate in Norfolk were erected just in time for the school summer holidays

Keeping things elevated, the kitchenette ensures no need for rubbing sticks together to create a fire as it is fully equipped with a hob, microwave, as well as the necessary utensils, crockery and cutlery to cook up a feast though it is also neighbours a new pitch designated to a pop up takeaway van, with options of fish and chips, pizzas and curries.

As far as the bedrooms, guests can expect a room with a double bed or a bunk bed for kids that comes with all the necessary bedding. Kids are also catered for courtesy of the on-site play area, fire pit for toasting marshmallows, and woodland trails for family dog walks.

The ever eco-conscious King Charles has also added two new toilet block buildings, complete with solar panels.

© Getty Images The site's toilet blocks feature solar panels in line with the King's eco-conscious beliefs

I have fond memories of glamping as a child with my family and a large group of my closest school pals, so I can imagine that a lot of fun will be had at Sandringham's new outdoor hub. I particularly loved the excitement of feeling as if you were sleeping outdoors with all the convenience of a kitchenette and toilet block.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The royal family heads to the nearby Sandringham Church every Christmas

"It's all change at Sandringham under King Charles’ watchful eye, HELLO!'s Homes editor, Rachel Avery, tells us. "First, we had the revamp at The Folly, which is now a lovely guesthouse, and now, the monarch has opened a glamping area. His Majesty is a savvy, switched-on businessman, and this is a lucrative move for the royal family. It's also lovely for members of the public to spend longer at this special royal estate."

King Charles' pest problem at Sandringham

The King's opening of the new glamping site follows a warning sent to all visitors of the Sandringham estate following a wasp problem.

© Getty Images The King issued a warning regarding the wasp population at his home

A man in a full bee-keeping suit was seen at the property, and rubbish bins were sealed off and covered in cloth after the estate was plagued by swarms of wasps.

This warning has been relevant to a wide range of royal fans as Sandringham House and garden are open to the public seven days a week from March to October.