Clare Balding leaves London behind as she backtracks on wife Alice's rule

BBC presenter Clare Balding has a new book, entitled Pastures New, and it looks like life will be imitating art as she and her wife, Alice Arnold, are about to find their own new pastures. It has been reported by The Chiswick Calendar that the pair are leaving London for good, after residing in Chiswick together for years. It was originally Alice's request that they live in Chiswick, but it looks like Clare has finally changed her mind…

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Clare Balding and Alice Arnold are set to move

Clare's countryside love

The sports presenter has always had an affinity with nature after growing up in the countryside. However, in Chiswick Clare found her peaceful place, and that was thanks to the River Thames towpath.

"It made me feel as though I could escape from the intensity of the city," she has admitted. But it's now time for a fresh start.

© @clarebalding/Instagram Clare Balding loves the countryside

Moving on after sadness

When speaking to The Times, the star opened up about her sadness after the passing of her beloved dog, Archie, in 2020. "There is a dog-shaped hole in my life," she said.

As well as the towpath, Chiswick House was a common site for dog walks.

Perhaps the memories are just too painful now, and the relocation is a way for Clare to move on.

Alice's dream

It was always her wife Alice's idea to live in Chiswick, London.

"I used to live in Putney and when we decided to move in together, Alice said: 'We can live anywhere you want, as long as it's Chiswick.' So that was it really," Clare once told ChiswickW4.

Take a look around Clare Balding's house she's leaving behind

© Channel 4 Clare's grey lounge Clare and Alice opened the doors to their home when they appeared on Celebrity Googlebox. Their modern living room is painted grey with a beige sofa and patterned red cushions.



Clare's garden The pair currently have a beautiful big, garden including a pristine lawn surrounded by shrubbery and a patio area where they have grey rattan sunbeds topped with cream cushions. This image shows her late dog, Archie.



Clare's kitchen-diner While capturing her cat, Eric, Clare shared a look at the couple's open-plan kitchen and dining area. Her pet was sitting on the wooden dining table, which was surrounded by white chairs and topped with a vase of colourful flowers. Her white kitchen cabinets and black worktops were visible in the background.