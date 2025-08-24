Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter shares unfiltered glimpse inside sun-soaked $15.7m Nashville home — watch
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter shares unfiltered glimpse inside sun-soaked $15.7m Nashville home — watch

WATCH: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter shares unfiltered glimpse inside sun-soaked $15.7m Nashville home

Tim and Faith are the proud parents of daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, all of whom were raised in Nashville and now live in New York

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
27 minutes ago
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters grew up in an extremely musical household, given their mom and dad are two of the biggest names in the country music industry. And it's no surprise that Gracie, Maggie and Audrey McGraw have followed in their parents' footsteps in one way or another, although as it turns out, the girls were natural born performers from the very jump, showcasing their skills early while growing up in Nashville, Tennessee with superstar parents.

Their youngest daughter, 23-year-old Audrey, is a budding singer-songwriter, making her debut as a professional musician earlier this year with the release of a pair of droplet singles. She also made her mark as a touring artist when she joined country music star Brandi Carlile on the European leg of her tour.

Audrey Caroline McGraw and Tim McGraw attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Getty Images
Audrey McGraw is the youngest of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters

The singer took to her social media page over the weekend to show just how early her skills as a performer really began, sharing a childhood clip of herself rocking out to the Jackson 5's "ABC" in the home's kitchen, a brightly lit space with rows of white cabinets, a pull-out iron board, and a window overlooking a stone garden behind them.

"Get it girl," she captioned the adorable clip, in which toddler Audrey sported fringe bangs while rocking her heart out, the spitting image of her mom Faith. The country music royalty have lived in their massive home for decades, valued at $15.7 million. While their daughters were raised there, all of them now live in New York City in some capacity, although return home often.

