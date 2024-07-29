Clare Balding's private home with wife Alice Arnold and two cats

Clare Balding is one of Britain's leading sports broadcasters, with a BAFTA Special Award and RTS Presenter of the Year Award under her belt for her coverage of the Olympics.

This summer, the presenter returns to our screens for the 2024 Paris Olympics, heading up the BBC's coverage of the three-week international sporting event.

When the sports commentator isn't situated in the French capital for the Olympic Games or travelling for her work, she's often enjoying some downtime at her charming Chiswick home with her wife Alice Arnold and their two cats Eric and Button.

© @clarebalding/Instagram Clare Balding and her wife Alice live in Chiswick

"I used to live in Putney and when we decided to move in together, Alice said: ‘we can live anywhere you want, as long as it's Chiswick.' So that was it really," Clare told ChiswickW4 of her move to the leafy London suburb.

Speaking at the 2021 Spring Lectures for The Upper Room, Clare spoke of her love for being at home. "I make sure I walk every day, so the tow path between Chiswick Bridge and Kew Bridge is very well trodden for me. I try and do five miles a day minimum… I understand much more now what I need to keep me on track."

The W4 property is also moments away from where Clare and Alice had their Civil Ceremony at Chiswick House in 2015.

While the horse racing expert tends to keep her personal life private, she has occasionally shared glimpses of her luxe London home - and it's a haven for her pets.

Inside the BBC presenter's open-plan kitchen © Instagram Clare and Alice's kitchen-dining room is bright and airy Clare's cute picture of her cat, Eric, shared a look at the open plan kitchen and dining area. Her pet sat on the wooden dining table which was surrounded by white chairs and topped with a vase of colourful flowers. Her white kitchen cabinets and black worktops were visible in the background.

Clare Balding's light-filled lounge © Channel 4 Clare and Alice previously took part in Celebrity Gogglebox Clare and Alice opened the doors to their home for an episode of Celebrity Googlebox. The cosy space is painted grey with a cream sofa and patterned red cushions, making for a cosy space for the couple to cuddle up with their cats and enjoy TV.

Clare's living room boasts cool-toned interiors During a remote interview, Clare was seen seated on a chair covered in a red tartan throw with a large TV on the wall surrounded by built-in shelves. A cream patterned rug sat on top of the neutral carpet, and wooden side tables and framed photos added the finishing touches.

The pristine garden © Instagram Clare's late Tibetan terrier, Archie, enojying the sunshine Clare and Alice have a beautiful big garden including a lawn surrounded by thick shrubbery and a patio area where they have grey rattan sunbeds topped with cream cushions.