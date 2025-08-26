Stacey Solomon's daughter, 3, braves 50-foot zipline at Pickle Cottage - see Rex's brotherly reaction

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon has transformed Pickle Cottage since acquiring it in 2021, DIY-ing her way around the property, also reinstating the pool and adding a bridge, greenhouse and chicken coop to her garden. Another impressive feature that Stacey shares with her husband Joe Swash and her five children is a giant zip line in the grounds of the stunning home. A new family video shows just how much the little ones love it - including her three-year-old!

Stacey filmed a clip for Instagram Stories where her young daughter Rose was seen hurtling along on the zip wire. Her brother, Rex, then charged along the grass to greet her at the end and lovingly helped her off safely. Meanwhile, Stacey's youngest, Belle, was busy riding a pink and blue plastic bike next to the full-throttle addition.

It's a 50-foot feature that goes from one tree to another, and it was actually installed in 2024. At the time, Stacey explained it was a "childhood dream" to have one. The star admitted she was going to DIY it at first, but "it’s much more complicated than you think", so she called in the professionals. She tagged @mr.treehouse.co.uk in the post, thanking them for creating an "incredible memory maker for our garden".

"We decided to say 'f' it again and get a zipline. Here she is," Stacey proudly said as she showed off the jaw-dropping feature. The praise came flooding in underneath the original clip. "Love it. As much fun for the adults as the kiddos!!" and: "How wonderful. Beautiful to have a lot of space too. You both work hard to give your children a lovely childhood," were among the comments.

"Please can you adopt me!!!," a user joked, likely referring to how good the kids have it at Pickle Cottage.

© Instagram Stacey's dad helped make a rabbit hutch

Pet 'mansion'

Even the pet rabbits at Stacey's residence are treated like royalty, with their own "mansion". Earlier this summer, Stacey's father, David Solomon, was enlisted to help transform an old playhouse into a wonderful rabbit home.

When David revealed the impressive results on Instagram, he penned: "What a transformation when your daughter says, 'I need a rabbit house,' what do I do?" David joked. "I rebuilt a rotten playhouse into a mansion for rabbits. Absolutely love this. So happy with the result."

© Instagram Stacey has completely transformed Pickle Cottage over the years

Fans were as impressed as we are. "Wow, I’d live in that!" one penned, while another remarked: "Looks great, can see where Stace gets her DIY skills from." A third fan commented: "They'll be living like royalty."