Richard Osman's sleek home with wife Ingrid in exclusive celebrity neighbourhood revealed
The Thursday Murder Club author and former Pointless star lives in London's Chiswick which is a very popular A-list area

Richard Osman at the 2023 Cheltenham Literature Festival© Getty
Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
2 minutes ago
Richard Osman's career is going from strength to strength. After his Pointless success, he's gone on to become a best-selling author. The star may immerse himself in a world of murder and mystery for his writing, but thankfully, his home life is a little less eventful with his wife Ingrid and their two beloved cats, Liesl and Lottie. The presenter resides in Chiswick, which is an affluent area of London where house prices are over £1 million on average. Other famous celebrities reside in the same borough, including the likes of Philip Schofield and Declan Donnelly. Richard's house is stylish and modern, and has an eclectic feel. Take a tour of his beautiful residence, peeking into his private bathroom as well as the home office he uses to write his books.

richard osman's kitchen with book and gifts

Richard Osman's kitchen

To celebrate his book launch, Richard shared a collection of themed gifts from his wife, and the post inadvertently revealed his cooking space, complete with dark cabinets, white brick tiles and modern white worktops.


richard osman living space

Richard Osman's living room

The presenter shared a snap of himself enjoying a brew at home, and the candid image revealed a look inside his open-plan living space. Behind him pink stairs could be seen and an array of quirky frames. There's also a hippo ornament displayed on a dark wood floating shelf.

richard osman dining table

Richard Osman's dining room

The House of Games star has a high-shine dinner table like nothing we've seen before – as well as being a practical place to eat dinner, it swiftly turns into a pool table perfect for fun game nights.

The room has herringbone floors and built-in shelving in a beautiful blue shade. The rest of the room is kept white, and the ceiling features spotlights.

richard osman home bathroom© Photo: Instagram

Richard Osman's bathroom

Richard was totally chuffed with his new bathroom renovations, so much so that he took to Instagram to share it. The industrial-chic washroom has a freestanding bath, shower cubicle and a heated towel rail.

home office richard osman

Richard Osman's office

Earlier this year, Richard told Heat that he got a kitten, Lottie, because he was worried Liesl, his other cat, "would be lonely", and here's his beautiful Liesl taking his writing seat. Richard's desk is a Scandi-chic design with black legs and a wooden top. The space has been livened up with pot plants, and the window offers a leafy view.

