Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George and Amal Clooney's 'life-changing' $10m Lake Como complex he won't sell
Subscribe
George and Amal Clooney's 'life-changing' $10m Lake Como complex he won't sell

George and Amal Clooney's 'life-changing' $10m Lake Como complex he won't sell

The Ocean's 11 actor and human rights lawyer Amal have an impressive property portfolio including a dream villa in Italy that George said changed his life

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the "Money Monster" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival© Getty Images
Francesca Shillcock
Francesca ShillcockDigital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When it comes to property portfolios of the rich and famous, George and Amal Clooney's is up there with the best of them. The couple are fortunate enough to own multiple properties across Europe and the States, and there's one extra special one in Lake Como, a luxurious area in northern Italy adored by the super wealthy. The Ocean's 11 actor first purchased his stunning villa complex for $10 million back in 2002, and since then, it has soared in value. From 2024 to 2025, house prices in the area have shot up again, bringing more good news to the couple, who already love their beautiful home so much. 

George bought the beautiful home located right on the lakes and has spoken in the past about his adoration for his time there and his love of Italian culture. The couple have spent many summers there, lapping up the Italian sun. The villa has, unsurprisingly, gained enormous value over the years, not least because of George's presence there, but the Hollywood star's clever property trick has boosted the value of the home tenfold.

How the Clooneys boosted the value of their Lake Como home

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the "Ticket To Paradise" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 07, 2022 in London, England© Lia Toby
George Clooney and Amal Clooney wed in 2017

According to the Wall Street Journal, the actor's villa has increased from around $10 million to just over $100 million. He did this by also purchasing the adjacent property, turning his home into an entire Como complex worthy of an A-lister. The home is called Villa Oleandra, and it sits in Laglio in the Lake Como region. The sprawling 25-room property boasts an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and even a large garage for all of George's vintage motorbikes.

View of George Clooney's Italian house, Villa Oleandra, situated on Lake Como's south-western shores, in Laglio, just 5 Kms from Cernobbio© GIUSEPPE CACACE
View of George Clooney's Italian house, Villa Oleandra, situated on Lake Como's south-western shores, in Laglio, just 5 Kms from Cernobbio

Now, according to Investropa, "property prices in Lake Como have increased by 9.27 per cent year-over-year as of May 2025". Meaning, more money in the bank should they wish to sell up. But it doesn't look like that will be happening any time soon...

WATCH: George and Amal Clooney's love story

In 2023, George found himself at the centre of media reports suggesting he had listed his enormous Italian villa on the market. However, in a statement to People via his representatives, the star insisted this wasn't the case. George declared: "The first I heard of it was when Page Six published the story," adding: "Everyone picked it up. It's not true."

Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)© GC Images
Amal Clooney and George Clooney love Italy

And it's not surprising George wants to stay, as he's been vocal in the past about his adoration for the home and area. "What changed my life in a very pleasant and unexpected way was buying the villa in Laglio," the father-of-two said back in 2010 during a press conference promoting his thriller The American.

He added: "I thought maybe I would spend a few weeks vacationing. But then I realised how beautiful life was in Italy and how it really helped calm me and not feel so pressured."

George and Amal's Lake Como property© Getty
George and Amal's Lake Como property has increased in value tenfold

It also holds a special place in the Hollywood legend's heart as it's where he met his wife, Amal. While hosting a dinner party, a mutual friend brought along Amal, and the two hit it off immediately. They would later marry at a ceremony in Venice in 2017.

Why George Clooney rarely uses the Lake Como villa these days

Although Italy and their Como villa are deeply special to the couple, Amal and George, who are now parents to twins, Ella and Alexander, spend much of their time in Provence, France, where they purchased a luxury chateau in 2021. The chateau itself is nothing short of tremendous. Named Domaine Le Canadel, George and Amal snapped up the property for a cool $8.3 million. There are generously sized lawns, a full-size pool, a tennis court, a lake, and an olive grove – not to mention the vineyard, which is 25 acres alone.

View of a little narrow street in the town of Brignoles in Provence, south of France© Alain de Maximy/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
The Clooneys also bought property in Brignoles, France

The main house is grand with multiple bedrooms, bathrooms and reception rooms, plus an outhouse and garages for their vehicles. The couple are said to be big fans of the quiet life they lead in France and are even keen on getting involved with the locals.

George and Amal Clooney pictured with Brignoles' mayor Didier Brémond © Facebook
The Clooneys pictured with Brignoles' mayor, Didier Brémond after settling in Provence

After the famous couple moved there, George met with the local mayor and voiced his interest in helping a farm-to-table venture. Mayor Didier Brémond told Paris Match that the Hollywood megastar was keen to aid the project financially. "George Clooney told me he wanted to help Brignoles, a bit like he did for Le Val during the flooding in 2021 by offering a cheque of 20,000 euros," he explained to the paper. "I talked to him about my idea of a farm where we'd produce fruit and vegetables for schools in the commune. He accepted immediately."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More