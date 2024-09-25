Phillip Schofield's £2m bachelor pad he left behind for new TV venture

Phillip Schofield has announced that he is making a television comeback with a new show on Channel 5 called Castaway.

The former This Morning presenter travelled to a remote island off the coast of Africa to reflect on his life since departing the ITV morning programme over a year ago.

The three-part series begins on Monday and sees Phillip worlds away from the comfort of his own home as he fends for himself for 10 days with nothing but a camera crew.

© Getty Images Phillip Schofield left ITV's This Morning last year

When Phillip isn't reflecting on his life and career on a deserted island, the broadcaster, 62, resides at an impressive bachelor pad in Chiswick estimated to be worth around £2 million.

The former Dancing on Ice host moved into the West London property after he separated from his wife Stephanie after coming out as gay in 2020. However, the former couple still have a home in Oxfordshire with their two daughters Molly and Ruby.

Phillip may be living alone, but his property certainly isn't small and it has plenty of ultra-chic modern décor.

His home reportedly has an open-plan kitchen and three reception rooms, six bedrooms, a converted basement and a garden.

Check out the best photos here…

Phillip Schofield's bachelor pad in the capital

1/ 4 © Instagram Bedroom Phillip shared this video of his dog Alfie rolling around the bedsheets and the video gave followers a glimpse of what his bedroom looks like. The star has a padded headboard and a bedside table decorated with a stylish lamp and a white vase.



2/ 4 © Instagram TV area Another photo shows a different angle of his bedroom which has a cabinet at the end of his bed with a large flat-screen TV placed on top. Phillip's pooch gave it the seal of approval, too!



3/ 4 Kitchen Phillip's kitchen is designed with white walls, and matching white cupboards with grey worktops. He has a large black and white painting mounted in a silver frame upon one wall, and a glass vase of green flowers is on display at one side. In another video, Phillip revealed that he has a chalkboard titled 'Kitchen Notes' on another wall, where he had written 'Drink more gin!'