Bruce Willis' wife Emma reacts to 'judgment' and 'criticism' after revealing separate homes

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has responded to critics who "judge" her for making one of the "hardest decisions" she's had to make regarding her husband after his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. The 47-year-old has been caring for the Die Hard star since he was diagnosed in early 2023, and during the ABC special Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey with Diane Sawyer, she revealed that she has moved Bruce into a separate one-storey house with a full-time care team to protect the well-being of their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

Emma has since addressed the negative comments she has received since the interview aired, with people seemingly unhappy that she and Bruce are living apart. Sharing a video on Instagram on Friday, the author responded to the critics in a heartfelt video, saying: "I think that they did a beautiful job with amplifying FTD awareness, as well as shining a spotlight onto caregivers.

"What I knew is that by sharing some of our intimate information that we would see these two camps. It would be people with an opinion versus people with an actual experience. And it's been a perfect example to see, in the comment section, I knew would happen, is that people with an opinion and how quick they are to judge the caregiver, and that is what caregivers are up against. Judgement from others and criticism from others. Nothing changes an opinion quite as powerfully as when you have an experience."

Emma added: "Even if someone is closely familiar with dementia or the condition you are caring for, they aren't in your home, so they don't know how your person is behaving or your family dynamics. The truth is that the opinions are so loud and they're so noisy. But if they don't have the experience of this, they don't get a say, and they definitely don't get a vote."

WATCH: Bruce Willis retires from acting after health diagnosis

Captioning the post, Emma wrote: "Too often, caregivers are judged quickly and unfairly by those who haven't lived this journey or stood on the front lines of it. Sharing openly may invite opinions, but more importantly, it creates connection and validation for those actually navigating the realities of caregiving every day. That's who I share for and so I can build a deeper connection with a community that understands this journey."

© Getty Images Emma has moved Bruce into a separate home

During the interview, Emma revealed that their family was forced to make the devastating decision to move Bruce out of their home and into an abode more suited to his needs. "It was one of the hardest decisions that I've had to make so far," the mother of two explained. "But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters. You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."

© Instagram Emma moved Bruce out to protect the well-being of their daughters

© Getty Images Emma has been Bruce's carer since his diagnosis in early 2023

Their "second home" was converted into a more comfortable and quieter space for Bruce, making it easier for him to navigate. "When we go over, either we're outside, or we're watching a movie…it's just really about being able to be there, and connect with Bruce," she continued. "It is a house that is filled with love, and warmth, and care, and laughter. And it's been beautiful to see that, to see how many of Bruce's friends continue to show up for him, and they bring in life, and fun."