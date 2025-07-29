Keith Urban's living situation revealed after Nicole Kidman plans international move

Nicole Kidman is reportedly making an international move after applying for residency in Portugal; however, her husband, Keith Urban, won't be joining her just yet.

Last week, Nicole submitted her application to the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) and is house hunting in Cascais, a wealthy seaside area near Lisbon, according to local media outlet SIC Notícias.

International move

Keith, meanwhile, did not submit a residency request at the time his wife did, and it's now been revealed why his name was absent from the documents.

The country music star has been busy on his "High and Alive Tour" in the US and was unable to find time in his schedule to attend the mandatory in-person appointment to apply for the visa, according to the New York Post.

© Getty Images Keith's schedule didn't allow him to attend the mandatory in-person interview

Keith will soon be heading to Australia to continue his tour, but the publication reports that he is scheduled to submit his application at a later date when his schedule allows.

While Nicole has remained quiet about the potential move, she and Keith will still reportedly live primarily in Nashville with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

© Getty Images Keith will reportedly submit an application at a later date

The couple already owns property in Portugal, but Nicole is reportedly looking to purchase a home at Costa Terra Golf Club & Ocean Club in Comporta, where a slew of A-listers like George Clooney, Princess Eugenie, and Paris Hilton own properties.

While they own homes all over the world, including Sydney and New York, their primary residence is their $3.4 million, 20-room mansion in Nashville.

The beautiful property has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court, and a swimming pool, and is ideally located in Nashville for Keith's music career.

© Getty Images Nicole reportedly applied to become a Portuguese resident

"It instantly felt like home to me," the Grammy winner told Rolling Stone. "Nashville felt very familiar to me because I grew up with so much American culture."

Nicole also loves the city and enjoys the privacy that their property affords.

"Obviously, I work hard, but when I'm off, I'm off," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Keith and I are very good at immediately clicking off because we have a really good life in Nashville that's very simple, quiet, and nourishing because we've made it like that."



© Penske Media via Getty Images Nicole and Keith will still live primarily in Nashville

Property portfolio

Of course, they have plenty of other homes to choose from, including three lavish apartments within the same Sydney building.

They bought a $6 million penthouse located on the 21st floor of the Latitude Building in Milsons Point, before snapping up the penthouse next door for $7 million in 2012, so they could combine the two into one enormous apartment.

© Instagram Nicole and Keith own homes in Australia and the United States

A $2.68 million apartment on the 19th floor of the building was bought by Nicole in 2011, which she now reportedly uses as a home office.

They also own a $6.5 million Georgian mansion in the Southern Highlands, NSW, which has an incredible 45 hectares of land.

In the States, Nicole and Keith have a $13.53 million duplex in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea and a $3.5 million home in Tribeca. They also splashed out almost $7 million on a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Beverly Hills in 2008.