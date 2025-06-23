Inside Chris Pratt's huge home gym in his multi-million LA home

Chris Pratt took to his social media page and posted a video featuring himself explaining the details of his OOTD while checking himself out in the mirror, in his $25.5 million home.

The movie star recorded the clip, using Meta glasses, which allow for hands-free recording. The actor captioned the video: "The ultimate dad fit," however, quite frankly, it was hard to focus on his outfit breakdown because we were distracted by the background of the luxurious mansion.

His workout room featured a ballet barre, Pilates stretch machine, and a bench to cool down. To top it all off, the room itself is beautiful, with its multiple transparent doors, that allow for gorgeous views of the backyard outside.

© WireImage Chris shared an OOTD video on his social media page

The sun-drenched yard outside has perfectly manicured bushes, flowers, and a patio space to rest after a hard workout. Chris shared in the clip that he will take followers through all the details of his "dad fit."

He charmingly explained for viewers who don't know what a "dad fit" is, that "it's what [he's] wearing right now." The Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom actor broke it down and expressed: "The denim. The double denim."

Chris acknowledged that his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger will be angry at him for not following gym etiquette. He said: "The Origin boots right there. Let's go. Katherine is going to be so mad when she sees this — that I'm wearing my boots in the gym. That's okay."

© Getty Images The video showcased Chris' workout room

Next, the movie star emphasized just how much he loves Canada, by flexing his "Canadian tuxedo." The actor continued: "Double denim. The Canadian tuxedo, they call it and by the way, I love Canada. I really do not know why there's some disrespect headed towards Canada on behalf of some people who represent America right now, and just saying — don't buy into it man. We love Canada. We love you, Canada. We love Canadians. What did Canada ever do man? Canada's the [expletive]. I love Canada. Canada, I love you."

Chris hilariously continued: "I'm actually working in Canada, so when I see a Canadian — bam — high five. And then they'll say, 'Oh, are you going to a wedding?' I'm just kidding. This is called the Canadian tuxedo. I don't know why. I don't see that much denim in Canada.

It feels more Western, like Texas to me, but anyways, Origin [boots] does this dad fit. Boom. Boom. The dad fit. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom."

© FilmMagic Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt live in the mansion together

When it comes to the actor's very toned body, his hard work ethic, and his celebrity private trainer, Duffy Gaver, are to credit. Duffy, who is a former Navy Seal, and helped transform Brad Pitt's body for his notorious role in Troy, created an intense fitness routine for Chris to follow so that he could prepare for his starring role in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

The private trainer had six months to get Chris camera-ready. Duffy shared with Esquire that the Marvel star was completely dedicated to the fitness journey and said: "Chris is one of those guys where you have to say, 'Hey, let's take a day off.'

© Getty Images Chris uses the workout room to keep his body toned and camera-ready

The coach uses Chris' committed time in the gym to motivate his clients, and he recalled: "I put two guys through a workout recently and they worked out really hard. I told them about how Chris would go through his workout and the whole gym would pay attention to him. Not because he was a movie star, because at the time he wasn't. He's dripping sweat [and] out of breath. He was just a guy who was killing himself in the gym."

First, Chris dropped weight, and then he built muscle using high-intensity interval training, which included exercises such as pull-ups, push-ups, and air squats. As for his diet, Chris ditched alcohol and mostly consumed chicken and broccoli. The hard work certainly paid off.