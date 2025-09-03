Is Princess Kate planning 'distinctive' interiors at new family home?

The Prince and Princess of Wales have an exciting few months ahead, preparing for their big move into Forest Lodge. The property is currently undergoing a series of renovations inside and out, and while none of the plans have been made public, we do know that Princess Kate has chosen to work with interior designer Ben Pentreath on multiple occasions when designing her home interiors, so we think we might have a clue about what style they'll be seeking at their new family abode…

Ben's impressive portfolio contains an array of celebrity clients like Liv Tyler and Sarah Jessica Parker, and he's meticulously designed rooms for Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace as well as Kate and William's country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The Ben Pentreath Ltd website outlines the brand's signature style, giving us a hint of the vibe that the royals may be going for. It reads: "Our decoration office is renowned for creating a distinctive and playful style – that draws inspiration in equal measure from the great English practitioners of the 18th and 19th centuries, and from the 1960s and 70s. We have a deep understanding and love of historical interiors of every period but always infused with a fresh modern sensibility. We combine an intuitive use of colour, pattern and classical detail with bold contemporary elements where required: ensuring that the room is just right – both for the client and building."

William and Kate live are leaving Adelaide Cottage behind

At Anmer Hall, we've seen Kate and Ben combine country luxury with relaxed style to create a lived-in, yet elegant space for all the family to enjoy. Their main dining space is bright and airy and has an array of eclectic pieces to give the room ample character. It has a bohemian vibe, as the space is decked out with tropical plants, scalloped lampshades and printed plates on the wall.

Ben and the team do not shy away from colour and at Anmer Hall, they have yellow painted walls. While inside royal palaces, the colour schemes are often reds, whites and golds, in less conventional accommodation like cottages, lodges and country manors, the royals can take a more relaxed approach.

© Instagram Kate has admitted she loves collecting things from her travels, and she fills her home with these trinkets

In the past, Kate has given us an idea about her sentimental style, admitting she "loves collecting things and memories away from home" and displaying them around the house. During William and Kate's visit to the Isle of Mull, when they visited the Aros Community Hall, they reminisced about their holiday to the island when they had been students. "We came here for a weekend with some friends," said Prince William. Princess Kate added: "I brought home some watercolours and they're now in the bedroom on either side of the bed in Norfolk. I love collecting things and memories away from home."