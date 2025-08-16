Prince William and Princess Kate make major decision impacting their 3 children

The Prince and Princess of Wales are on the move.

William and Kate, who currently live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, will move to a new home in Windsor with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news with a statement that read: "The Wales family will move house later this year."

It is thought that the family of five will move into the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

WATCH: Inside Adelaide Cottage

Reports suggest that the future King will pay for the property and all necessary renovations themselves, and will have no live-in staff.

In 2001 Forest Lodge underwent $1.7 million of restoration work to retain the period detail, including the original stonework, elaborate plaster cornices and ceiling decoration, marble fireplaces, Venetian windows and a half-barrel vaulted hallway ceiling.

© Getty Images Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove, is where William and Kate will make their forever home

It was later placed on the rental market at $17,500 a month.

The property is Grade II listed.

© PA Images via Getty Images The entrance hall of the Grade II-listed Forest Lodge while under renovation work in 2001

The family currently live in the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, and the children attend nearby Lambrook School.

They also have homes at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London which they will retain.

© Getty Images Forest Lodge is surrounded by stunning English countryside

The Prince and Princess of Wales left London full-time in 2022 for a quieter life for their three children as they grow older and learn to step into their royal roles.

Adelaide Cottage is a pink-fronted home that underwent a full refurbishment in 2015, and it is thought to boast a beautiful garden, a cozy study, and a master bedroom formerly decorated with golden dolphins and a ceiling rope recycled from a 19th-century royal yacht.

© Shutterstock The Wales family currently live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

Although it is on the grounds of Windsor Home Park Estate, it is a private home and has zero public access. It is a 10 minute walk from the cottage to Windsor Castle.

Constructed in 1831, the original porch still stands.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The royal couple often return to their Anmer Hall property

Anmer Hall is where the family lived before the official move to Windsor, and the 10-bedroom home remains a place of solitude for the family.

"We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," said Prince William on an Apple Time to Walk episode.

© Photo: Getty Images Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry speak to Michelle and Barack Obama in Apartment 1A

When in London the family stays at Kensington Palace 1A, a 20-room, four-storey apartment that previously belonged to Princess Margaret.

The residence is said to take up half a wing inside the palace and is made up of 20 different rooms including five reception rooms, three bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, as well as staff quarters.

The basement floor features a gym and a laundry space. Window seats in one of the reception rooms look out over Kensington Gardens.

The interiors were curated by Ben Pentreath who has also decorated Anmer Hall and has an A-list roster including clients like Liv Tyler and Sarah Jessica Parker.