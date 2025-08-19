Inside Prince William and Princess Kate's new home Forest Lodge - after seriously strict £1.5m renovations

The Prince and Princess of Wales' new home, Forest Lodge, is set to become another highly private home that fans will rarely have a glimpse inside after the royals and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, move in.

While William and Kate will put their stamp on the interiors, with the property reportedly set to undergo renovations before their relocation from Adelaide Cottage, this is not the first time it has been gutted from the inside out.

Back in 2001, pictures of Forest Lodge's transformation were released. Take a look at the grand £1.5 million renovations…

© PA Images via Getty Images The exterior The eight-bedroom house was covered in scaffolding two decades ago as work commenced on restoring the period details. At the time, it was reportedly worth £5.5 million, and the changes were subject to restrictions thanks to the fact that it is Grade II-listed.

© PA Images via Getty Images Entrance hall Decorated with soft butter-yellow walls and a half-barrel vaulted hallway, the entrance hall wouldn't have needed much work to restore it to its former glory. It even had the light fittings ready for a giant chandelier!

© PA Images via Getty Images Staircase Despite the fact that wooden floorboards were peeling up, the home's potential is undeniable. With panelled walls, tall ceilings with elaborate plaster cornices, and a large staircase, we imagine the beautiful interiors have only been smartened up, with a lick of paint and new floorboards.

© PA Images via Getty Images Reception rooms One reception room positioned at the front of the property featured Venetian windows, a large marble fireplace and exposed brickwork leading to another room.

© PA Images via Getty Images Second reception room A second reception room was previously painted green with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with natural light. The flooring was a work in progress at the time!

Kate and William's relocation

Kensington Palace announced William and Kate's move over the weekend, releasing a statement that simply read: "The Wales family will move house later this year."

However, they aren't travelling far from their current home. Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, explained why they may have chosen Forest Lodge as their "forever home."

© Getty Images Forest Lodge is located on Windsor Great Park, near their current home Adelaide Cottage

She said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements.

"Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

Renovation plans

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly put in planning applications to renovate Forest Lodge before moving in

The Mail on Sunday reported that two families who lived in cottages neighbouring the country pad, which were previously converted from Forest Lodge's stables, have been asked to vacate their homes so that William and Kate can move into the eight-bedroom mansion.

In June, planning applications were lodged with the local council documenting a proposal for minor external renovations, as well as minor and internal alterations, all of which it is thought the royal couple will pay for.