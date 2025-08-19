Inside Prince William and Princess Kate's new home Forest Lodge - after seriously strict £1.5m renovations

The Prince and Princess of Wales' new home, Forest Lodge, is set to become another highly private home that fans will rarely have a glimpse inside after the royals and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, move in.
While William and Kate will put their stamp on the interiors, with the property reportedly set to undergo renovations before their relocation from Adelaide Cottage, this is not the first time it has been gutted from the inside out.
Back in 2001, pictures of Forest Lodge's transformation were released. Take a look at the grand £1.5 million renovations…
Kate and William's relocation
Kensington Palace announced William and Kate's move over the weekend, releasing a statement that simply read: "The Wales family will move house later this year."
However, they aren't travelling far from their current home. Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, explained why they may have chosen Forest Lodge as their "forever home."
She said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements.
"Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."
Renovation plans
The Mail on Sunday reported that two families who lived in cottages neighbouring the country pad, which were previously converted from Forest Lodge's stables, have been asked to vacate their homes so that William and Kate can move into the eight-bedroom mansion.
In June, planning applications were lodged with the local council documenting a proposal for minor external renovations, as well as minor and internal alterations, all of which it is thought the royal couple will pay for.