Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's home Forest Lodge after £1.5m renovations governed by rules
Inside Prince William and Princess Kate's new home Forest Lodge - after seriously strict £1.5m renovations

Forest Lodge underwent a major renovation project in 2001, years before the Prince and Princess of Wales planned to put their stamp on their new home

Prince William and Kate Middleton walking© Getty
Nichola Murphy
Nichola MurphyDeputy Lifestyle Editor
20 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales' new home, Forest Lodge, is set to become another highly private home that fans will rarely have a glimpse inside after the royals and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, move in.

While William and Kate will put their stamp on the interiors, with the property reportedly set to undergo renovations before their relocation from Adelaide Cottage, this is not the first time it has been gutted from the inside out.

Back in 2001, pictures of Forest Lodge's transformation were released. Take a look at the grand £1.5 million renovations

Forest Lodge covered in scaffolding© PA Images via Getty Images

The exterior

The eight-bedroom house was covered in scaffolding two decades ago as work commenced on restoring the period details. At the time, it was reportedly worth £5.5 million, and the changes were subject to restrictions thanks to the fact that it is Grade II-listed.

The entrance hall of the Grade II-listed Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, under renovation work in 2001© PA Images via Getty Images

Entrance hall

Decorated with soft butter-yellow walls and a half-barrel vaulted hallway, the entrance hall wouldn't have needed much work to restore it to its former glory. It even had the light fittings ready for a giant chandelier!

Forest Lodge's staircase© PA Images via Getty Images

Staircase

Despite the fact that wooden floorboards were peeling up, the home's potential is undeniable. With panelled walls, tall ceilings with elaborate plaster cornices, and a large staircase, we imagine the beautiful interiors have only been smartened up, with a lick of paint and new floorboards.

Forest Lodge room with marble fireplace and floorboards missing© PA Images via Getty Images

Reception rooms

One reception room positioned at the front of the property featured Venetian windows, a large marble fireplace and exposed brickwork leading to another room.

Empty Forest Lodge room with floors missing and green walls© PA Images via Getty Images

Second reception room

A second reception room was previously painted green with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with natural light. The flooring was a work in progress at the time!

Kate and William's relocation

Kensington Palace announced William and Kate's move over the weekend, releasing a statement that simply read: "The Wales family will move house later this year."

However, they aren't travelling far from their current home. Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, explained why they may have chosen Forest Lodge as their "forever home." 

Park around Forest Lodge, Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018© Getty Images
Forest Lodge is located on Windsor Great Park, near their current home Adelaide Cottage

She said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements. 

"Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

Renovation plans 

Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018. © Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly put in planning applications to renovate Forest Lodge before moving in

The Mail on Sunday reported that two families who lived in cottages neighbouring the country pad, which were previously converted from Forest Lodge's stables, have been asked to vacate their homes so that William and Kate can move into the eight-bedroom mansion.

In June, planning applications were lodged with the local council documenting a proposal for minor external renovations, as well as minor and internal alterations, all of which it is thought the royal couple will pay for.

