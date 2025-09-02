Prince William and Princess Kate's fairytale garden views at new home

Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing for a relocation from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, and their new eight-bed Georgian mansion has the most stunning 360-degree views. Thanks to its incredible location within Great Windsor Park the royal couple, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be able to benefit from amazing countryside views from their private estate. Take a deeper dive into their picture-perfect surroundings, which are only an eight-minute drive away from King Charles' home, Windsor Castle.

The red-brick property, with Grade II-listed status, sits in a unique position, surrounded by parkland – let's unpack the Wales family's local area. The building is right next to Cranbourne Park, an expanse of greenery that has 4.5-star reviews on Google. The other side is Russel’s Plantation, a park and garden, with a lake. The family's garden faces a large woodland area that will provide the most amazing vistas beyond their private garden.

© Getty Images Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018.

There's also a play park and a social club nearby, which could well be used by the family. Their new estate is also just a short distance from Lambrook School, where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend. This will mean their morning and afternoon commutes are even shorter than from Adelaide Cottage.

Despite the house being a huge upgrade in size from humble Adelaide Cottage with only four bedrooms, the royal couple are still maintaining their rule of not having any live-in staff. There are, however, cottages surrounding the property where any of their employees will be able to stay, to be on hand for work, but away from family life.

The significance of the big move

The move to Forest Lodge means more than just a simple relocation, as it also signifies a change in royal tradition. The property has been branded the family's "forever home", which means that William will never live inside the walls of Buckingham Palace. William's choice to break with tradition is a sign of him being a modern royal and doing things his own way.



© Getty The family are leaving pink-fronted Adelaide Cottage behind

© Getty The children attend a school nearby to their new home

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, has unpacked her thoughts about the royal move. "Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements."