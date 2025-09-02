Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Princess Kate's fairytale garden views at new home
Subscribe
Prince William and Princess Kate's fairytale garden views at new home

Prince William and Princess Kate's fairytale garden views at new home

The Prince and Princess of Wales are moving, along with their three children, later this year and their new garden will have the most amazing views

William and Kate at a farm© Getty
Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing for a relocation from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, and their new eight-bed Georgian mansion has the most stunning 360-degree views. Thanks to its incredible location within Great Windsor Park the royal couple, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be able to benefit from amazing countryside views from their private estate. Take a deeper dive into their picture-perfect surroundings, which are only an eight-minute drive away from King Charles' home, Windsor Castle. 

The red-brick property, with Grade II-listed status, sits in a unique position, surrounded by parkland – let's unpack the Wales family's local area. The building is right next to Cranbourne Park, an expanse of greenery that has 4.5-star reviews on Google. The other side is Russel’s Plantation, a park and garden, with a lake. The family's garden faces a large woodland area that will provide the most amazing vistas beyond their private garden. 

Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018. © Getty Images
Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018.

There's also a play park and a social club nearby, which could well be used by the family. Their new estate is also just a short distance from Lambrook School, where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend. This will mean their morning and afternoon commutes are even shorter than from Adelaide Cottage.

Despite the house being a huge upgrade in size from humble Adelaide Cottage with only four bedrooms, the royal couple are still maintaining their rule of not having any live-in staff. There are, however, cottages surrounding the property where any of their employees will be able to stay, to be on hand for work, but away from family life. 

The significance of the big move

The move to Forest Lodge means more than just a simple relocation, as it also signifies a change in royal tradition. The property has been branded the family's "forever home", which means that William will never live inside the walls of Buckingham Palace. William's choice to break with tradition is a sign of him being a modern royal and doing things his own way.

Princess Kate in brown coat over image of adelaide cottage© Getty
The family are leaving pink-fronted Adelaide Cottage behind
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales walking holding hands in coats© Getty
The children attend a school nearby to their new home

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, has unpacked her thoughts about the royal move. "Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More