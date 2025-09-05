Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess of Kent's 'regret' after moving out of Prince William's 'perfect' home Anmer Hall
Prince Edward and his late wife the Duchess of Kent called Anmer Hall home years before the Prince and Princess of Wales

Nichola Murphy
2 minutes ago
Royal fans are in mourning after learning of the death of the Duchess of Kent, who had been married to the Duke of Kent since 1961. She was last pictured back in 2024, when she made a rare appearance outside the doors of her home, Wren House at Kensington Palace, for her husband's 89th birthday. The couple had many royal homes throughout their enduring marriage, but several of them were the same as the Prince and Princess of Wales. 

Wren House is a five-bedroom property with a traditional brick exterior and a neat picket fence, located just a stone's throw away from William and Kate's former home, Apartment 1A, Kensington Palace. While the Waleses have since moved to Windsor, they continue to holiday at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which was previously used by the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

Anmer Hall was the 'perfect' family home

Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate© Max Mumby/Indigo, Getty
The Duchess of Kent stayed at Anmer Hall before the Prince and Princess of Wales

From 1972 to 1990, the late Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Prince Edward, and his wife stayed at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, with the Duke describing the property as "perfect."

In his book, A Royal Life, the Duke of Kent discussed his regrets about leaving the ten-bedroom Georgian manor house, which was "too big" for them. "We were so pleased to be offered Anmer Hall. Anmer was occupied but we were taken to have a look – we saw two or three places, and Anmer was by far the nicest. The family who were living in it were quietly encouraged to move out and were very nice about it. They had their own house anyway not very far away," the Duke shared.

"It was a lovely house, a perfect family home. It was too big really, but it was ideal for three children – it had a lot of space, a lovely garden, and it sits in quite a large park. The children could run around with the ponies or their bicycles. Also, a great many people lived nearby who became friends and were not far from the sea. It had every advantage. I regret ever having left it."

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, pictured after their wedding ceremony at York Minster on June 8th, 1961© Getty Images
Prince Edward and Katherine got married in 1961 and welcomed three children

The couple were married for 64 years, and during that time, were parents to three children: George, the Earl of St Andrews, Lord Nicholas Windsor, and Lady Helen Taylor. She also fell pregnant in 1975, but was forced to have a termination after catching German measles, and two years later, she sadly gave birth to a stillborn son called Patrick.

Exterior of Wren House© WPA Pool
The Kents have been living at Wren House since 1978

Lady Helen has fond memories of the home, adding: "We loved Anmer deeply. I was at school in London and we used to get the train up to Norfolk on Friday night."

William and Kate's home

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis clap for carers outside Anmer Hall, Norfolk© Getty
William, Kate and their children spent lockdown at Anmer Hall

After they moved out, it was rented out by Hugh van Cutsem, a close friend of King Charles III, and Prince William and Prince Harry would often visit during their childhood.

Following their royal wedding in 2011, the late Queen gifted Prince William and Kate the home, and they renovated it with the help of architect Charles Morris and Kate’s fellow history of art scholar Ben Pentreath. The Waleses and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have used it predominantly as a holiday home, but it became their primary residence amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kents were pleased to see another royal family make use of the property. "Anmer was heaven to grow up in, so I'm glad it's in good hands now. We were very lucky to live there," Helen said.

