Duke of Kent shares incredible photos outside his Kensington Palace home with rarely-seen wife

The Duchess of Kent made a rare appearance as she joined her husband, the Duke of Kent, for a special birthday tribute outside their Kensington Palace home on Wednesday.

Katharine, 91, was pictured using a wheelchair on the doorstep of Wren House as she and Prince Edward watched a performance by three pipers from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (Carabiniers and Greys) to mark the Duke's 89th birthday.

The Duchess has kept a low-profile since stepping back from royal duties in 1996, and in 2002, she made the personal decision not to use the style "Her Royal Highness," famously telling the BBC, "Call me Katharine".

The former music teacher later co-founded the charity Future Talent with Nicholas Robinson in 2004, which helps gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds flourish.

Katharine's last major public appearance with the royal family was at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.

© WPA Pool Wren House has been the Kents' home since 1978

She married Edward on 8 June 1961 at York Minster and the couple went on to have three children - George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor. They also have ten grandchildren, including Lady Amelia Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess have called Wren House home since 1978. The five-bedroom cottage was named after architect Christopher Wren, who was commissioned by Queen Anne to extend Kensington Palace in 1689.

The property is adjacent to Ivy Cottage, where Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their sons reside, as well as Prince Harry's former UK abode, Nottingham Cottage.

© Getty The Duke of Kent served with the Royal Scots Grey for over two decades

The two-storey royal residence features a traditional brick exterior with white casement-style windows, a matching front door and a picket fence.

The birthday performance was particularly touching for the Duke, who was commissioned into Royal Scots Grey after graduating from The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1955.

He served with the Regiment for over 20 years including in Hong Kong, Cyprus and Northern Ireland.

© Getty The Duke of Kent thanked the pipers after their performance

In 1971, The Royal Scots Grey was subsequently amalgamated with the 3rd Carabiniers (Prince of Wales Dragoon Guards), becoming the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards. The Duke is Deputy Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards while the King is Colonel.

Edward, who is the oldest child of the late Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent and Prince George, Duke of Kent, was also joined by his son, Lord Nicholas Windsor, and his brother, Prince Michael of Kent.

© Getty Prince Michael of Kent joined his brother

Birthday wishes were posted on the royal family's official social media accounts, showing the Duke, who has appeared frail in recent years, carrying out royal engagements despite being just one year from 90.

Last week, he joined the King at a reception to celebrate the Commonwealth diaspora ahead of Charles's tour to Samoa, and attended a concert.

