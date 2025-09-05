King Charles leads emotional royal tributes to the Duchess of Kent following passing

The King and Queen are among the royal relatives and high-profile figures to pay tribute to the Duchess of Kent following her death at the age of 92. Her passing on 4 September was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Charles and Camilla paid tribute in the statement released by the palace, which read, in part: "The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

Yorkshire-born Katharine Worsley, who wed Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, in 1961, is also survived by three children – George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor. The Duchess of Kent's grandchildren include model Lady Amelia Windsor, 30, and Lady Marina Windsor, 32, who announced her engagement to Nico Macauley in June.

High-profile figures and charities react

Through her work as a teacher and her love of music, Katharine made a number of acquaintances and friends within the industry. She even once revealed her admiration for gangsta rap, citing Eminem and Ice Cube. In 2004, she co-founded Future Talent, a charity that helps young children with low-income backgrounds pursue a career in music.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get The Duchess singing with the Bach Choir at Kings Lynn Music festival in 1983

The organisation said of the royal: "Everyone at Future Talent is deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Katharine - our Co-Founder and the visionary behind our charity. Nicholas Robinson OBE, Co-Founder of Future Talent said: 'We send our heartfelt condolences to Katharine's family. She was an inspiration who was loved by so many people over the years and will be greatly missed. We have lost a very special person.'"

© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess pictured in 1991

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell paid tribute to the Duchess of Kent as "an advocate for children and young people's welfare", and someone who had “taught and encouraged generations of young musicians".

He said: "Today, we mourn the death of Katharine, HRH The Duchess of Kent, who was born here in Yorkshire and whose royal wedding was held at York Minster in the city whose freedom she held. Katharine was an advocate for children and young people’s welfare throughout her life. She taught and encouraged generations of young musicians. Millions will remember her comfort and kindness exemplified in her embrace of Jana Novotna in the final at Wimbledon, whose patron she was for many years.

© Getty Images Czech tennis player Jana Novotna is consoled by the Duchess after losing the women's singles final at the 1993 Wimbledon Championships

"In 1994 her own deep and profound faith led her from Anglicanism to Roman Catholicism, a moment the then archbishop of Canterbury described as a 'personal decision of a devout Christian on a spiritual journey'. She was held in high esteem by all who met her and knew her. I pray for the repose of her soul and that HRH The Duke of Kent, their children and all the royal family may know the consolation and comfort that comes from our common Christian faith. May she rest in peace and rise in glory."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer issues a moving statement, saying the Duchess of Kent brought "compassion, dignity and a human touch to everything she did". Extending his "sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and the royal family," the UK PM touched upon some of the most memorable moments of her life.

"Many will remember that moment at the Wimbledon Ladies Final, when she touchingly comforted the runner-up, Jana Novotna. Later, when it was discovered she had been giving her time and working anonymously as a music teacher at a school in Hull, it seemed typical of her unassuming nature. In so many ways, the duchess sought to help. My thoughts are with her husband, His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent, her family and all those whose lives she touched."

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get The Duchess of Kent has been remembered by public figures including the Archbishop of York and the Prime Minister

Funeral arrangements

The Duchess will be expected to have a Catholic funeral, attended by senior royals including the King and Queen. It will be the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history.

The royals are now observing a period of mourning, where the the royals and staff will wear clothing which pays appropriate tribute during this period. Those in Livery, the Royal Mews and Troops on Public Duties will wear black armbands. Some engagements may take place during this period, but households are currently considering the format and tone of each one.