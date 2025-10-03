Inside Massimiliano Zampolli's 'exotic' Italian beachside estate steeped in history

From tranquil Villa Talamo on the coast of southern Tuscany, on a clear day, you can see all the way to Corsica. The Zampolli family's beachside estate has stood here in the Maremma region for centuries, one of the many treasures of an area rich in both natural beauty and culture. For Massimiliano Zampolli, his wife, Lucrezia Cembran, and their young sons, Egidio and Cristoforo, the historic villa is at the very heart of summer. Massimiliano has been coming here ever since he was a child himself, playing with his siblings, Michelangelo and Manuela. As adults, the three still love to gather in this glorious spot, watching it enchant a new generation. Their sanctuary is named after the nearby town of Talamone, which flourished as far back as Etruscan times. With its yellow facade, deep green shutters and fragrant Mediterranean garden, the property couldn't be more classically Tuscan.

But as its sweeping sea views suggest, this is a place that looks not inwards but outwards, like the family that owns it. And when you step inside, you find decor that mingles traditional elements with ethnic art, reflecting that cosmopolitan outlook.

Massimiliano, this is one of the oldest houses in the area. What can you tell us about the history of the property? © FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA & PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS ALBERT FOR COUCHE STUDIO The couple in one of their living rooms, which features warm Tuscan colours ''The first mention of a house here was in the Siena Land Registry in 1430, but what you see today dates from around 1730. It's unusual in that it's one of the few nobleresidences in the Maremma situated right on the seafront. But it wasn't always a private residence. Following consecration of the chapel in 1831, it served for a while as a Benedictine convent.''

Its location, perched on a hill, is spectacular... © FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA & PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS ALBERT FOR COUCHE STUDIO The estate enjoys spectacular sea views and direct access to the beach ''Yes, and the architecture enhances the natural light and frames panoramic vistas, showing that it was built with enjoyment in mind.''

'My sister, Manuela, also played a big part, making sure that the rooms there are welcoming places for people to gather' Massimiliano

How would you describe the interior? © FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA & PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS ALBERT FOR COUCHE STUDIO Modern sofas are mixed with wicker furniture, bronze sculptures and paintings ''It's the work of the renowned designer Piero Castellini, a friend of my father Egidio’s since they were boys. The decor reflects their connection and shared experiences. Warm, traditional Tuscan tones on the walls and floors set off furniture made of wood, wicker and cane, and thanks to their admiration for African art, there's also an exotic touch. When it came to the ground floor, my sister, Manuela, also played a big part, making sure that the rooms there are welcoming places for people to gather.''

Lucrezia works for the publisher Taschen, so naturally, there are lots of books here. What other objects stand out to you? ''Among the highlights are paintings by Charlie Masson, a talented Italian-French artist raised in New York and now living here in the Maremma.''

What’s your approach to looking after this historic property? © FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA & PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS ALBERT FOR COUCHE STUDIO A guest room with a rattan headboard ''Our goal is to preserve its atmosphere, while improving it to meet modern standards.''

Your main home isn't far from here. How often do you visit the villa? © FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA & PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS ALBERT FOR COUCHE STUDIO The long dining table is set with family heirloom silver, fresh blooms and a summery floral tablecloth ''We love to come all year round. Being so close to the sea means the climate is pleasant. Summers are cooled by the sea breeze, and winters are mild.''

What are your favourite things to do? © FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA & PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS ALBERT FOR COUCHE STUDIO Lucrezia in the master bedroom ''In spring and summer, the sea takes centre stage, with boat trips around the peninsula that lies to the north and relaxing days on the beach. This area comes alive for the season, and we socialise a lot with friends from across the generations, both those who own properties nearby and our many visitors. Then, in autumn and winter, when it’s quieter, we enjoy hiking and mountain biking.''

Do you follow any particular traditions? © FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA & PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS ALBERT FOR COUCHE STUDIO The rooms are filled with light ''We especially cherish our Christmas celebrations, when the villa is filled with the joy and energy of the whole family, including all our nieces and nephews''

Which part of Italy are you from? © FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA & PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS ALBERT FOR COUCHE STUDIO A green vintage table with a French porcelain coffee set is surrounded by natural rush chairs ''I have both Chilean and Italian roots, and I grew up in a historic lakeside villa near Milan. My Italian industrialist ancestors had arrived in the city from Mantua in the late 1800s. Lucrezia belongs to the prominent Cembran and Gaetani families, the first from the northern Veneto and Trentino regions and the second from Rome.''

How did you and Lucrezia meet? © FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA & PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS ALBERT FOR COUCHE STUDIO Lucrezia and Massimiliano met when they were teenagers ''We first came across each other as teenagers on the Sicilian island of Panarea. Over the years that followed, we kept bumping into each other on holiday, until finally, when we were barely 20, we started our life together.''

Your sons are aged five and two. How are you bringing them up? © FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA & PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS ALBERT FOR COUCHE STUDIO The rooms have a welcoming aura ''We spend most of our free time with them. We try to involve them in outdoor activities and little social get-togethers, so they learn from an early age that even when you live in the countryside, there are always opportunities to meet new people from different backgrounds.''